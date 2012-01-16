ATHENS Jan 16 Greek Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos said on Monday he was confident a deal on a crucial
debt swap plan would be reached in time despite the breakdown of
high level talks last week.
Talks between Greece and its creditor banks to slash the
country's towering debt pile ended without an agreement on
Friday, pushing Athens closer to default.
"There is a little pause in these discussions. But I am
confident that they will continue and we will reach an agreement
that is mutually acceptable in time," Papademos said according
to a transcript of an interview with CNBC.
Pressure is mounting on Athens to complete a deal with
private bondholders to cut its debt to more sustainable levels
and convince its international lenders to keep giving it the
cash it needs. Without aid, Athens would default in late March
when it has to redeem 14.5 billion in bonds.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Karolina Tagaris)