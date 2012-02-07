ATHENS Feb 7 A meeting of Greek political leaders to discuss a 130-billion-euro bailout scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed to Wednesday, a Greek government official said.

One party official, who declined to named, said the delay was because the leaders had yet to receive a draft of the bailout agreement being drawn up by the government and the country's foreign lenders.

"The reason is that the political leaders will not have the time to assess the measures in the bailout," the party official said, adding that they had yet to receive the draft agreement with just a half hour left before the 1900 GMT scheduled start of the meeting.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas)