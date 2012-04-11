ATHENS, April 11 Greece will hold a snap general election on May 6 to decide who will steer the country through tough austerity, Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said on Wednesday.

"The present government has completed its work," Papademos said in a statement after meeting President Karolos Papoulias. "The government that will emerge from the May 6 election has a tough task ahead of it."

The emergency coalition government between the Socialist PASOK and the conservative New Democracy party secured a 130 billion EU/IMF bailout and a major debt restructuring last month to avoid the country going bankrupt.

Opinion polls show that neither party would get enough votes to rule alone and they could cooperate to form a coalition government. Other parties likely to get seats in parliament oppose the steep spending cuts required by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund in return for financial aid. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)