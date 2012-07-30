ATHENS, July 30 Greek political leaders taking part in the coalition government said after a two-hour meeting on Monday that they would continue talks on austerity measures needed to bring the country's bailout programme back on track.

"There is agreement on the strategic plan. Discussions will continue, there will be another meeting in the next few days," Democratic Left leader Fotis Kouvelis told reporters after the meeting. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)