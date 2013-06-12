Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
ATHENS, June 12 Greece's bank bailout fund HFSF will have as much as 7 billion euros left after the recapitalisation of the country's banking system is completed later this year, central bank governor George Provopoulos told parliament on Wednesday.
"Six to seven billion euros will be left over from the (HFSF's) 50-billion package," Provopoulos said.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).