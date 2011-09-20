* Greece pledges to front-load austerity measures
* Troika to return to Athens early next week
(Adds pledge to front-load austerity, troika returning next
week)
By Lefteris Papadimas and Ingrid Melander
ATHENS, Sept 20 Greece pledged to bring forward
painful austerity measures on Tuesday, convincing international
lenders to return to Athens early next week for talks that it
hopes will secure the aid it needs to avert bankruptcy.
After a two-hour phone call with senior officials from the
"troika" of EU and IMF emergency lenders, Finance Minister
Evangelos Venizelos was set to present his proposals to the
Greek cabinet on Wednesday.
Having consistently watched Greece miss its targets, the
International Monetary Fund and European Union made clear last
week that their patience was running thin, and warned Athens to
stop dithering or risk seeing its 110 billion euro ($150
billion) loan deal cut off.
A Finance Ministry official said Greece had agreed to bring
forward measures from the so-called "mid-term plan" in which it
has committed to slash its budget deficit through 2014 and sell
some 50 billion euros in state assets.
"Some measures will be brought forward. The main targets
(deficit and debt) will not change," a ministry official said
after the teleconference, on condition of anonymity.
The ministry said the call -- the second in two days -- had
made "satisfactory progress" and teams of experts would push on
with finalising the 2011 budget and working through a fiscal
plan to 2014.
The IMF/EU mission's plan to return to Athens closes a tense
chapter from earlier this month when inspectors abruptly left
Greece in a disagreement over the extent of its budget slippage
and what Athens needed do to make good on its pledges.
"The talks will continue this coming weekend in Washington
DC, where Mr Venizelos is going to attend the annual meeting of
the International Monetary Fund," the Finance Ministry said.
The ministry official said he was personally confident
Greece would clinch the release of the 8 billion euro ($11
billion) aid tranche that it needs by next month to avoid
running out of cash.
MORE PAIN
Greece is heading into a fourth year of recession, youth
unemployment is 40 percent and the economy is staggering under a
debt expected to exceed 165 percent of annual output this year.
Anger among Greece's 10 million people is high, but so is
the bailout fatigue among north European creditor countries,
especially Germany, Finland and the Netherlands, which are
taking the toughest line on strict conditions for more money.
Public protests against the cuts have dwindled since early
this year, when police fought rioters on the streets of Athens,
but frustration is growing again as the crisis worsens.
"They have crippled us," said 44-year-old public sector
employee Niki Playannakou, a single mother.
"We accepted the cuts last year, we put up with some things
for the sake of the country. But as time goes by we don't see
things improving. How much can a family take?"
The IMF has told Athens to cut the public workforce and
payroll, shut inefficient state entities, fight tax evasion and
sell billions of euros of state property to plug the budget gap
The government has already introduced painful new taxes on
wages and property and cut public sector pay and pensions, but
until Tuesday had baulked at sacking more civil servants, a key
component of the governing Socialist party's electorate.
Some economists say that, because the euro zone has not yet
approved the EFSF stabilisation fund meant to protect its weaker
members, the risk of letting Athens default and perhaps trigger
a messy breakup of the zone may be too great for its lenders to
deny it one more dose of aid.
One barometer, CDS default insurance contracts, suggests
investors see the probability of a Greek default at more than 90
percent, according to Reuters calculations on data from Markit.
That could include a technical default engineered under a
bond-swap plan meant to offer Greece some relief from its debt
load, which looks set to exceed 165 percent of GDP this year.
According to an official from the body that would decide
whether a 'credit event' had occurred, neither that plan nor an
inability of Athens to pay state workers next month should
trigger a payout on CDS contracts in the near term, an event
that could cause wider market ripples.
($1 = 0.729 Euros)
(Additional reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki
Koutantou; Writing by Michael Winfrey; Editing by Kevin Liffey)