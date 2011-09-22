* Athens traffic snarled, planes delayed
* Protesters to march on parliament
* Troika to return to Greece next week
By Lefteris Papadimas and Tatiana Fragou
ATHENS, Sept 22 Greek workers staged a 24-hour
strike on Thursday bringing the transport system to a standstill
in protest against the government's decision to intensify its
austerity drive to secure more aid and save the debt-laden
country from bankruptcy.
Tens of thousands of angry union members prepared to march
later on Thursday to parliament in Athens as part of the first
big nationwide protests since late June when daily
demonstrations culminated in bloody clashes with police.
Striking taxi drivers and bus, metro and rail workers forced
commuters to use their own cars, triggering kilometres-long
traffic jams and stranding tourists at hotels in Athens' ancient
city centre.
"The situation is dramatic, all major streets are jammed,"
said one traffic police official, who declined to be named. A
stoppage by air traffic controllers delayed 100 flights by up to
four hours and dozens more in an out of Greece were cancelled.
After European Union and International Monetary Fund
inspectors made clear they were losing patience over the
government's failure to meet the targets of a bailout, the
cabinet agreed on Wednesday to front-load austerity measures.
Policymakers and economists fear a Greek default on its
340-billion-euro debt could set global markets tumbling and push
other vulnerable euro zone members like Italy and Spain over the
edge, potentially splitting the currency area.
The chairman of Goldman Sachs' overseas arm said on Thursday
the Greek situation was a major threat to the euro, while Canada
said it could trigger a global banking crisis if Europe did not
get it under control.
As well as cutting pensions and extending a real estate tax
rise, the cabinet put 30,000 civil servants in "labour reserve"
this year, cutting their pay to 60 percent and giving them 12
months to find new work in the state sector or lose their jobs.
"WE HAVE NO HOPE"
"This is a policy we do not tolerate, we do not want. We are
in continuous, total, permanent opposition to it," said
Yannis Panagopoulos, president of private sector employees union
GSEE, speaking on state NET TV.
With the economy expected to contract by at least 5 percent
this year -- after a 4.4 percent slump in 2010 -- and
unemployment at 16 percent and rising, most Greeks hold little
hope austerity measures will help the nation emerge from crisis.
"We are living in terror that we may lose our jobs, our
lives. Even if these lay-offs are necessary, we are not being
treated like humans," said Costas Andrianopoulos, 32, who works
at the National theatre.
"They cut our wages and our pensions and we took it. But I
don't believe any more that any of this is for the good of the
country. We'll be sacrificed for nothing. We can't avoid
default, We have no hope."
The conservative opposition, which has a slim lead over Prime
Minister George Papandreou's Socialists in opinion polls and has
called for snap elections, maintained its refusal to cooperate
with the government, which has irked EU leaders.
Opposition New Democracy party spokesman Yiannis Michelakis
attacked the "tsunami of unfair and unbearable measures" and
criticised Papandreou and Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos
for lacking the courage to announce the measures themselves.
"Mr. Venizelos did not dare announce them this time and of
course neither did the prime minister, who has been nowhere to
be seen all this time," he said.
TROIKA TO ATHENS NEXT WEEK
The country remains bitterly divided between private sector
workers who say a bloated state bureaucracy is strangling Greeks
and public servants who say the biggest problems are political
corruption and tax evasion.
The new measures followed warnings from the "troika" of EU
and IMF inspectors that Greece must stop missing the targets of
its five-year bailout plan or miss the 8-billion-euro ($11
billion) aid tranche it needs to pay salaries next month.
After more than a year of Athens consistently falling behind
on its commitments, the head of an EU taskforce helping Athens
said on Thursday he now saw a greater willingness by Greek
officials to put the reforms in place.
The troika team is expected to return to Athens early next
week to complete their review.
Thousands of union members, including police officers and
teachers, prepared rallies across the city centre, with many
planning to march on parliament in the afternoon. Strikes are
scheduled by customs and tax officials on Sept. 27 and 28.
Greece's two biggest unions -- representing some 2.5 million
people -- have also announced two days of strikes in October.
(Additional reporting by Tatiana Fragou and Daphne
Papadopoulou; writing by Michael Winfrey, editing by Peter
Millership)