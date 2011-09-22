* Athens traffic snarled, planes delayed
* Protesters march on parliament
* Troika to return to Greece next week
(Adds prime minister, protesters disperse)
By Lefteris Papadimas and Tatiana Fragou
ATHENS, Sept 22 Greek workers staged a 24-hour
strike on Thursday forcing the transport system to a standstill
in protest against the government's intensified austerity drive
to secure aid to save the debt-laden country from bankruptcy.
Striking taxi drivers and bus, metro and rail workers meant
commuters had to use their own cars, triggering kilometres-long
traffic jams and stranding tourists at hotels in Athens' ancient
city centre for several hours.
Unions said more strikes were planned.
About 1,000 members of Communist group MAS marched to
parliament chanting "Resist" and "Plutocracy should pay for this
crisis" as part of the first big nationwide rallies since June
when daily protests ended in bloody clashes with police.
Another 6,000 students, some with black flags, and teachers
joined them outside parliament. There was a big riot police
deployment and the rallies dispersed peacefully.
In his first public comments on yet more austerity moves,
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou said they were vital.
"There is no other path. The other path is bankruptcy, which
would have heavy consequences for every household," he said
after a meeting in parliament with deputies from his ruling
Socialist party.
After a "troika" including EU and IMF inspectors made clear
they were losing patience with the government's failure to meet
the targets of a bailout and threatened to withhold aid, the
cabinet agreed on Wednesday to front-load austerity measures in
a strategy expected to win them more time and money.
"For the troika at the moment it's enough and the measures
will be approved by parliament. The troika will release the next
tranche," Christoph Weil, a senior economist at Commerzbank,
told Reuters.
"WE HAVE NO HOPE"
Greece must now confront the trickier issue of how to
collect extra taxes and implement the painful measures although
commentators said the fiery opposition of the past amongst some
protesters had given way to weary resignation.
Policymakers and economists fear a Greek default on its
340-billion-euro debt could set global markets tumbling and push
other vulnerable euro zone members like Italy and Spain over the
edge, risking plunging the West back into recession.
As well as cutting pensions and extending a real estate tax
rise, the cabinet said it would put 30,000 civil servants in
"labour reserve" this year, cutting their pay to 60 percent and
giving them 12 months to find new work in the state sector or
lose their jobs.
"This is a policy we do not tolerate, we do not want. We are
in continuous, total, permanent opposition to it," said
Yannis Panagopoulos, president of private sector employees union
GSEE, speaking on state NET TV.
With the economy expected to contract by at least 5 percent
this year, after a 4.4 percent slump in 2010, and unemployment
at 16 percent and rising, most Greeks hold little hope austerity
measures will help the nation emerge from crisis.
"We are living in terror that we may lose our jobs, our
lives. Even if these lay-offs are necessary, we are not being
treated like humans," said Costas Andrianopoulos, 32, who works
at the National theatre.
"They cut our wages and our pensions and we took it. But I
don't believe any more that any of this is for the good of the
country. We'll be sacrificed for nothing. We can't avoid
default, We have no hope."
The conservative opposition, which has a slim lead over
Papandreou's Socialists in opinion polls and has called for snap
elections, maintained its refusal to cooperate with the
government, which has irked EU leaders.
TROIKA TO ATHENS NEXT WEEK
"The euro zone's leading nations are nervous and are taking
it out on us," Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on
Thursday, pursuing a familiar line that Greece is being made
into a scapegoat for wider problems. "We must fully honour our
obligations so that no pretexts can be used (against us)."
The country remains bitterly divided between private sector
workers who say a bloated state bureaucracy is strangling Greeks
and public servants who say the biggest problems are political
corruption and tax evasion.
The new measures followed warnings from the EU and IMF
inspectors that Greece must stop missing the targets of its
five-year bailout plan or miss the 8-billion-euro ($11 billion)
aid tranche it needs to pay salaries next month.
After more than a year of Greece consistently falling behind
on its commitments, the head of an EU taskforce helping Athens
said on Thursday he now saw a greater willingness by Greek
officials to put the reforms in place.
But troika officials, wary of Greek government inertia, will
be closely scrutinising the latest proposals to see if they are
sufficient to plug fiscal gaps and can be implemented swiftly,
ahead of meetings between Venizelos and finance ministers and
senior IMF officials in Washington this week.
Government officials expected the measures to be passed by
parliament in the next two to three weeks after they have been
discussed with the troika team which is expected to return to
Athens early next week to complete their review.
(Additional reporting by Tatiana Fragou, Daphne Papadopoulou,
Renee Maltezou, Karolina Tagaris,Ingrid Melander,; writing by
Michael Winfrey and Peter Millership)