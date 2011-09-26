* Newspaper reports debt swap plan inching to goal
* Greek parliament gears up for property tax vote
* Finmin heads back to Athens
* Papandreou to travel to Germany on Tuesday
* Police fire tear gas at protest
By Michael Winfrey and Angeliki Koutantou
ATHENS, Sept 26 The Greek government began a
race for parliamentary approval of a stepped-up austerity
package vital to keep the debt-laden euro zone state afloat and
buy time for Europe to approve new rescue measures.
As Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos flew home from talks
at the International Monetary Fund in Washington, a newspaper
said 85 percent of private sector bondholders had agreed to
participate in a voluntary bond swap to restructure Greece's
debt burden -- close to the government's 90 percent target.
Greek officials said the IMF was seeking written commitments
on its latest austerity promises before sending inspectors back
"most likely this coming week" to conclude a review of
compliance with a 110 billion euro bailout programme. Greece has
repeatedly missed its deficit reduction targets.
IMF and EU approval is essential to release the next 8
billion euros ($11 billion) in emergency loans, without which
the government has said it will run out of money to pay
salaries, pensions and bills in October.
Public anger over ever more draconian belt-tightening
remains high and there is increasingly open talk in Europe and
beyond of a probable Greek debt default in the coming months
with a far larger haircut for investors.
A government spokesman said the cabinet had not discussed
the scenario of a 50 percent haircut, which Venizelos was quoted
by newspapers last week as telling lawmakers was one scenario.
Police fired tear gas at protesters on Sunday night in
Syntagma Square in front of parliament in the first such unrest
after a summer lull, while unions have launched a fresh round of
strikes and protests.
Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter said a debt cut for
Greece, with compulsory write-downs for investors, was an option
of last resort. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday
default was not an option because it would destroy investors'
confidence in Europe.
German Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Asmussen said euro zone
finance ministers would probably not be in a position to decide
on releasing the aid instalment at their next meeting on Oct. 3
because of delays in the inspectors' mission. That would set up
another cliffhanger that could unsettle financial markets.
Venizelos was expected to lobby lawmakers on his return to
pass a new property tax deeply unpopular with the
middle-classes, on which parliament is due to vote on Tuesday.
Prime Minister George Papandreou will discuss Greece's
economic reform programme with Merkel on Tuesday in Berlin, two
days before the German parliament is due to vote on new powers
for the euro zone's financial rescue fund.
Athens' chronic undershooting of agreed fiscal targets and
the failure of European officials to staunch worries of a euro
zone meltdown have hit markets and drawn rebuke from critics
stretching from Washington to Beijing.
TROIKA EXPECTED THIS WEEK
Daily newspaper Eleftherotypia reported that participation
of private sector bondholders in a Greek debt swap plan is
nearing 85 percent, close to the 90 percent target set in
July.
Under the deal, banks would accept a 21 percent write-down
on Greek government bonds. The newspaper said the IMF and Greece
discussed at the weekend the possibility of applying a haircut
of 40 percent or more if necessary in a second phase.
Privately, bankers say they could face 60-80 percent losses
on a Greek default and some would be willing to renegotiate a
larger write-down than they have agreed to absorb if it lowers
the risk of bankruptcy.
Impatient IMF and EU inspectors abruptly left Greece this
month after discovering that Athens was behind on its targets
but the government's swift agreement on tougher savings measures
looks set to persuade the troika of IMF, European Union and
European Central Bank inspectors to release fresh funds.
Investors and policymakers are also watching whether
Papandreou can push through legislation to put the new plan in
place, a process that has been fraught with political infighting
and caused bloody clashes in June.
"They won't get us out of the crisis with these measures.
We'll go bust," said Michalis Smirniotis, 50, a private sector
accountant and father of two. "They cut my salary when they
should be taxing the rich."
The first big hurdle is on Tuesday, when parliament is
slated to vote on the property tax bill meant to close 2 billion
euro holes in the budget this year and next but which has caused
outrage, particularly amongst the hard-pressed middle class.
Ruling PASOK party lawmaker Dimitris Lintzeris said he would
back the property levy but he was not certain to support
additional austerity measures that might come later.
"The drip torture cannot continue," he said.
Analysts say the stark alternative of default on Greece's
350-billion-euro debt will probably spur ruling Socialist
lawmakers to push the law through without the drama that nearly
sank an earlier package and pushed Greece to the brink of
bankruptcy in June.
STRIKES AND PROTESTS
Taxi drivers are scheduled to stop work this week and
rallies are expected to resume outside parliament in Syntagma
Square, which has become the epicentre for opposition to the
austerity measures.
Greece's two biggest unions, representing about half of the
country's 5-million-strong workforce, are gearing up for two
24-hour strikes and rallies in October.
Under the new plan, monthly pension cheques, having already
been cut by about 15 percent, will fall a further 20 percent on
amounts exceeding 1,200 euros.
The government also plans to put 30,000 public sector
workers on notice, cutting their pay by 60 percent and giving
them a year to find new work in the state sector or be sacked.
That will be only a small dent in a plan to cut the 730,000
strong public sector by a fifth, but Athens has found its hands
tied by laws guaranteeing state workers jobs for life.
The troika has also bemoaned slow progress on cracking down
on tax evasion and Athens is behind on privatisation plans.
(Reporting by Michael Winfrey; Editing by Peter Millership and
Paul Taylor)