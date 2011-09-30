* Civil servants block EU/IMF inspectors from ministry visit

* Protesters oppose planned wage, job cuts

* Gambling deal gives boost to privatisation programme

By Harry Papachristou and Lefteris Papadimas

ATHENS, Sept 30 Angry civil servants blocked Greek government buildings for a second day on Friday, disrupting the debt-laden country's talks with international lenders on a lifeline bailout payment.

At the Transport Ministry, several dozen government workers gathered to prevent senior members of an international inspection team from meeting the minister, Yannis Ragousis. Reuters journalists saw the inspectors' car turn and drive away.

After a three-week breakdown in negotiations that unnerved financial markets, Greece and inspectors from the European Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund resumed talks on Thursday on an 8 billion euro aid tranche, which the country needs to avoid running out of cash next month.

But the meetings with the "troika" of auditors have got off to a bumpy start, with state workers protesting against the austerity measures the government pledged to lure the inspectors back to Athens. Access to several ministries was blocked.

Prime Minister George Papandreou's Socialist government plans to cut its wage bill by 20 percent and put about 30,000 people in a so-called "labour reserve", effectively a waiting-room for redundancy.

The troika inspectors' meeting with Transport Minister Ragousis was put back to 6 p.m. (1500 GMT), a ministry official said. They will discuss a plan to ease restrictions on taxi licences, a measure which has incensed drivers who fear greater competition. Protests against that move and others have seen widespread disruption across Greece for the last few months.

Among other ministries affected, about 50 civil servants, some holding banners reading "Enough: We Want to Live", were barring access to the Finance Ministry, while a lock-out at the national statistics office ELSTAT forced the agency to postpone publication of two sets of economic indicators on Friday.

DEMONSTRATIONS PLANNED

Local government employees, special forces veterans and people with disabilities were among groups planning other protests in Athens later in the day.

There was also a sign of dissent among the government's own supporters. Ten Socialist members of parliament sent Ragousis a letter urging less radical steps on taxi licences.

One of the group, Vassiliki Tsonoglou, told a radio station that the transport minister "should not be dogmatic" on the issue and declined to say whether the dissenters would vote for Ragousis's taxi bill when it comes before parliament.

EU governments, notably in economic leader Germany, are struggling to persuade voters to offer Greece more support. Any sign Greeks themselves are not following plans to cut spending and boost their economy may make that harder.

Papandreou had better news when gambling firm OPAP (OPAr.AT) agreed, in principle, to pay 935 million euros ($1.28 billion) to extend its sports betting monopoly and secure other licences.

It is only the second such money-raising sale deal struck since the government announced in June that it would raise 50 billion euros from asset sales over five years. It had raised just 400 million euros under the programme so far, less than the 1.7 billion euros it had promised to raise by Sept. 30.

Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos has already lowered the target for 2011 to 4 billion euros from 5 billion.

($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Additional reporting by Vassilis Triantafyllou; Writing by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)