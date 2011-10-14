* Two ruling party deputies may vote against government
* Protests mount ahead of 48-hour general strike
(Adds details on vote, petrol price caps)
By Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, Oct 14 Finance Minister Evangelos
Venizelos pledged on Friday to pass sweeping austerity measures
in parliament next week, declaring that Greece was in a "fight
for our existence" and defying union opposition and rebels in
the ruling Socialist party's own ranks.
After days of protests by groups ranging from taxi drivers
to lawyers and cancer patients, much of Greece will be shut by a
48-hour general strike called to coincide with the vote, which
could take place in two stages on Wednesday and Thursday.
Both of the main public and private sector union federations
have backed the protest, which will close shops, factories and
services in one of the biggest protests since the debt crisis
began two years ago.
At least two deputies from the ruling PASOK party have
threatened to vote against part of the package, which includes a
mix of pay cuts, tax hikes and public sector layoffs as well as
measures to open up the economy.
The government's slender majority is expected to hold up,
with support from smaller opposition parties, however.
Venizelos, a burly political veteran drafted in by Prime
Minister George Papandreou in June to head the austerity drive,
said there was no alternative to the measures, which the
government says are needed to fend off bankruptcy.
"This is a fight for our existence," he told parliament. "We
will do anything."
Inspectors from the European Union, International Monetary
Fund and European Central Bank left Athens on Tuesday indicating
they would recommend releasing an 8 billion euro tranche of aid
that Greece needs to keep paying its bills past mid-November.
But they warned that the country, deep in recession and
choking on a public debt equivalent to some 162 percent of gross
domestic product, was slipping behind on its targets and needed
to lift efforts to cut costs and reform its stricken economy.
Public anger at the measures has mounted, however, as Greeks
have seen taxes go up, wages slashed and previously safe jobs in
the public sector threatened with redundancy, in the most severe
cuts in their postwar history.
Athens public transport services were shut down for a second
day on Friday, the finance ministry was blocked by striking
officials and about 1,000 taxi drivers marched on parliament,
saying they fear for their livelihoods if the government eases
regulations that effectively close access to many professions.
In a bid to prevent profiteering on motor fuel during a
strike by customs officials which is holding up refinery
deliveries, the government also put a cap on petrol prices,
which have risen 50 percent since an increase in duty last year.
REBELS
Venizelos, who said he was working to build support for
Greece among IMF members including rising economic powers like
Russia, India and China, said the strikes could lead to public
disorder. "We must urgently come to our senses," he warned.
He acknowledged the threat that reforms could be undone by
workers who simly refuse to implement cuts that will hit them
directly: "The general accounting office doesn't work because
it's occupied. The general data system centre doesn't work
because it's occupied," he said. "Society is turning on itself."
Papandreou's government has seen its approval ratings drop
sharply and there have been growing signs of revolt within his
own party. At least one member of parliament threatened to quit.
"I will resign on Monday. Let somebody else take my place,"
Thomas Robopoulos told a radio interviewer. "I can't be part of
a parliament in which I have nothing to say."
Two other PASOK lawmakers said they would vote against a
provision in the draft law which would suspend sector-wide wage
deals in certain parts of the economy until 2014 to promote
company-level agreements.
The government has only a narrow majority with 154 seats in
the 300-member parliament. It would be able to replace any
deputy who resigned with another member from its own ranks.
A small centre-right party has also said it may support the
government in Thursday's vote.
Robopoulos, a car dealer and one of the few independent
businessmen in the Greek parliament, has made several threats to
resign in the past but has held back at the last minute to avoid
triggering a government crisis.
However his comments underlined growing disillusion in the
ruling party, which has seen its position in parliament eroded
by a steady trickle of desertions over the past year.
Six lawmakers have shed PASOK party discipline to sit as
independents in protest against austerity measures. Another two
resigned their seats altogether and were replaced by the party.
The conservative opposition, which has repeatedly attacked
the austerity measures as counterproductive, has called on the
government to resign. Venizelos dismissed that: "I am sure this
will steel the resolve of PASOK lawmakers," he told parliament.
(Additional reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Renee Maltezou
and Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by
Alastair Macdonald)