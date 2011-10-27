ATHENS Oct 27 Greeks greeted the latest
European Union deal to rescue their debt-choked country with
deep scepticism on Thursday, fearing further painful
belt-tightening and years more of recession.
EU leaders struck a deal with banks and insurers early on
Thursday for them to accept a 50 percent loss on their Greek
government bonds under a plan to cut Athens' debt burden by 100
billion euros and try to contain the crisis.
The accord follows several rounds of austerity, including
hefty pay and pension cuts, tax hikes and plans to shrink the
public sector work force failed to put Greece's finances back on
track and dragged its economy deeper into recession.
"I don't feel saved," said teacher Pantelis Abeloyannis, 47,
a father of three who is struggling to make ends meet and pay
his mortgage following heavy pay cuts and tax rises.
" The banks are not paying for us today. They are just
returning a part of the profit they have made from us all these
years."
The EU deal means Greece's debt burden will now be
sustainable, Prime Minister George Papandreou said, and French
Finance Minister Francois Baroin said the agreement had saved
the euro. Greek banks stocks jumped 13 percent in
early morning trade, welcoming the deal.
But in Athens, opposition politicians and people on the
streets were much more critical.
"The haircut (loss on bonds) should be judged as a package
along with the attached conditions," Dimitris Papadimoulis,
lawmaker for the opposition Left Coalition, told state TV Net.
"Our prediction, and this is why we do not celebrate like
the government, is that the new German-style haircut that has
been imposed will be followed by even tougher policy against the
low- and middle-incomes," he said.
Many said the deal will not provide any quick fix to a
crisis that has mired their country in its worst recession for
four decades.
"I won't see it in my lifetime, Greece freed from its debt
monster. I hope my kids do," said Panos Theodorou, 60, a taxi
driver. He did see a silver lining to the deal: "(It) shows the
Europeans wanted to keep us in the club. They didn't want us to
leave the euro."
The EU aims to complete negotiations on the package by the
end of the year, so Greece has a full, second financial aid
programme in place before 2012.
The value of that package, EU sources said, would be 130
billion euros -- up from 109 billion euros when a deal was last
struck in July. That agreement subsequently unravelled after
Greece's financing needs increased as a consequence of a worse
than expected recession.
Greece's international lenders, which saved it from
bankruptcy in May last year with a first bailout deal, see its
economy contracting by 5.5 percent this year and 3 percent next
year, pushing unemployment to record highs.
"The issue is whether this deal will help to open some jobs,
I don't think we will be seeing any pay raises," said Yannis
Mylonakos, 40, who works at a coffee shop.
