* Fin min tells Greeks "we must not lose this chance"
* Papandreou says crisis is an opportunity for change
* Govt says no new austerity steps because of EU deal
* Greeks frustrated at government, loss of sovereignty
By Renee Maltezou and Daniel Flynn
ATHENS, Oct 27 Greece vowed on Thursday to press
ahead with economic reforms to capitalise on an EU deal to slash
the country's debt, despite widespread anger among citizens at
the prospect of years of painful belt-tightening demanded by
foreign lenders.
In a bid to calm fears among Greece's 11 million people,
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos promised there would not be
further cuts to wages and pensions as a result of the agreement
sealed in Brussels to halve the 200 billion euros of Greek debt
in the hands of private bondholders.
"We need to push ahead with structural reforms," Venizelos
told a news conference, appealing for unity. "We must not lose
this chance. It's too big."
The minister said that negotiations now needed to take place
with banks to determine their participation in the bond swap to
slash Greece's debt mountain, forecast to top 160 percent of
gross domestic product (GDP) this year.
The head of Greece's public debt agency, Petros
Christodoulou, said the talks would last two to three weeks. One
possibility, he said, was for bondholders to receive 30 percent
of their remaining investment in cash, and the remainder in
bonds.
Prime Minister George Papandreou said the EU deal
would help ease the burden on Greece's middle class and turn the
page for the country, racked by its worst recession in four
decades.
"We must continue to work intensively to change everything
that offends us," Papandreou said in a televised address to the
nation. "The crisis gives us the opportunity and the deal gives
us the time to decide what is important for Greece."
But on the streets of Athens, Greeks tired of record
unemployment and falling wages poured scorn on the EU bailout,
saying that it heralded a long period of more austerity.
"What rescue? Europe has betrayed us. Can't they see we've
nothing left to give?" said 85-year old George Kapsokalyvas, a
public sector pensioner. "Only God can save us."
NOTHING TO CELEBRATE
Papandreou's Socialist party was reduced to just 153 members
in the 300-seat parliament last week after expelling an MP who
voted against labour reforms, raising expectations that further
belt-tightening could trigger snap elections.
"The truth is that it doesn't matter what Papandreou tells
us, many people don't trust him any more," said Costas
Panagopoulos, head of ALCO pollsters. "If the government is
forced to bring more measures in the coming months, then they
will be forced into elections."
Papandreou acknowledged the deal might force Greece to
temporarily nationalise some of its banks because of the
writedown on their bond holdings. The chairman of Greece's sixth
largest lender ATEbank AGBr.AT, Theodoros Pantalakis,
estimated Greek banks would need some 27 billion euros in fresh
capital.
Without the reduction in its debt and the 130 billion euros
in fresh EU/IMF funding under the Brussels agreement, Greece
risked becoming the first euro zone country to go bankrupt --
sending shockwaves around global markets which threatened to
swamp larger euro zone neighbours, such as Italy.
After the last-minute suspension of talks with inspectors
from the EU/IMF troika in August sowed panic in financial
markets, Venizelos said they would henceforth maintain a
continuous presence in Greece to allow faster decision making.
The leader of the main conservative opposition party New
Democracy, who has consistently refused to back Papandreou's
efforts to tackle the crisis, condemned the government for
relinquishing control over policy to international lenders.
"Our priority should be reestablishing economic growth...to
regain our national sovereignty," said Antonis Samaras. "We have
absolutely no right and no reason to give it up to anyone."
Samaras said there was nothing to celebrate in the
agreement, which would reduce Greece's debt to 120 percent of
GDP by 2020 -- the same level it stood at in 2009.
Ordinary Greeks also voiced resentment at the power wielded
by the troika, which is demanding liberalisation of Greece's
highly regulated economy in return for the funds needed to stave
off default.
"If these inspectors come here permanently, it will be an
occupation without weapons," said Panagiotis Papadopoulos, 46, a
worker at the state power corporation. "This government has
succumbed."
(Additional reporting by Dina Kyriakidou, Lefteris Papadimas
and Ingrid Melander in Athens and Harry Papachristou in
Brussels; Writing by Daniel Flynn)