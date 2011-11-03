* Government survival in doubt before Friday confidence vote
* Papandreou strikes deal to quit even if he wins vote -
sources
* Opposition demands unity government to pass bailout
package
* Admits bailout referendum plan was a mistake - sources
(Adds government sources on Papandreou deal)
By Dina Kyriakidou and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, Nov 3 Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou defied demands on Thursday that he resign over his
decision to hold a referendum on the nation's euro zone bailout
deal, calling instead for his party to unite for a confidence
vote in the government.
But Papandreou's hold on power was slipping after two
turbulent years, regardless of whether he wins the parliamentary
vote. Government sources said he struck a deal with his
ministers to step down and hand over to a negotiated coalition
government if they helped him win on Friday.
Papandreou fought back off the ropes, saying the referendum
plan which provoked uproar at home and around the euro zone had
forced the opposition to accept the 130-billion-euro ($179 bln)
rescue and its conditions -- a new wave of deep austerity.
But his public bravado appeared to mask an acceptance that
his term as socialist premier, when he has imposed wave after
wave of austerity, would come to an end after he had negotiated
a coalition deal with the conservative opposition -- provided he
survives Friday's vote, the government sources said.
Ministers involved in striking a deal with Papandreou were
led by Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos, saying he should go
for the sake of their PASOK party, said the sources, who had
knowledge of Thursday's meeting of the socialist cabinet.
LEAVE CALMLY
"He was told that he must leave calmly in order to save his
party," one source told Reuters on condition of anonymity. "He
agreed to step down. It was very civilised, with no acrimony."
Papandreou admitted he had made a mistake in calling on
Monday for the referendum on a bailout package agreed with the
euro zone only last week. German and French leaders summoned him
to Cannes on Wednesday where they demanded Greece keep to the
deal or decide whether it wanted to stay in the euro zone.
"Venizelos told him he must make a graceful exit both for
his sake and for the party's sake and that the ministers would
help him do it," the source said. "This is provided he survives
the confidence vote, which is not at all certain."
Greeks have fiercely opposed the spending cuts, tax rises
and job losses which have been the price of financial aid from
the IMF and the European Union to tackle the nation's huge debt
and budget deficit. This has led to a wave of strikes and
outbreaks of violence on the streets of Athens.
Analysts declared the referendum idea dead, a relief to euro
zone leaders. A no vote would have sunk a deal which is supposed
to prevent Greece's debt crisis from dragging down far bigger
European economies such as Italy and Spain.
But the analysts also questioned whether Papandreou can
survive Friday's confidence vote.
Events in Athens gathered speed a day after Papandreou held
the meeting in Cannes with the German and French leaders, who
told him Greece would not receive a cent more in aid until it
voted to meet its commitments under the bailout deal.
The spectre of a precipitous Greek default and euro exit
hung over a meeting of G20 leaders beginning in Cannes on
Thursday.
The French Riviera summit had been meant to focus on reforms
of the global monetary system and steps to curb speculative
capital flows but the shock waves from Greece upended the talks.
DODGING DEMANDS
Papandreou earlier dodged demands for his resignation when
he addressed his PASOK party. But opposition leader Antonis
Samaras said Papandreou had told him he would not quit.
Papandreou defended putting the bailout to the Greek people,
and flatly rejected suggestions by European leaders the nation
had to decide simply whether it wanted to stay in the euro or
leave it.
"We would never choose to hold a referendum on whether we
leave or stay in the euro. It's not something you can ask the
Greek people about. It is self-evident (they want to stay)," he
told a meeting of lawmakers of his socialist party PASOK.
"I trust the wisdom and the maturity of the Greek people and
I trust them ... I'm not saying this romantically, I deeply
believe in democracy."
He did offer to drop the referendum if the opposition backed
the bailout in parliament, trying to turn the tables on the
conservative New Democracy party which called for him to make
way for a transitional government and early elections.
He hailed his referendum proposal for forcing Samaras to
drop his long-standing opposition to the bailout package.
"I am pleased that opening the discussion through the
referendum delivered a positive, creative shock," he said. "If
the opposition comes to the table to back the bailout, a
referendum is not needed."
Papandreou called for his party to rally behind him in the
confidence vote. "Tomorrow's vote is of great importance. It
will guarantee how we will continue, our next steps," he said.
"There must be stability of this parliamentary group regardless
of whatever discussion we hold with other parties."
Papandreou is in grave danger of losing the parliamentary
vote of confidence on Friday as defections shrink his support.
One PASOK lawmaker said she would not support the government,
cutting its majority for that vote to just one.
PASOK has 152 deputies in the 300-member parliament.
Lawmaker Eva Kaili announced she would stay in the party but
refused to support the confidence vote, meaning Papandreou could
count at most on the support of 151 deputies.
One analyst rated Papandreou's chances as slim. "The prime
minister's position is very difficult, since he chose not to
respond to the opposition's proposal for a transitional
coalition government. Therefore I believe that it is unlikely
that he will win the vote tomorrow," said the head of ALCO
pollsters, Costas Panagopoulos.
"This day had one very positive result, the withdrawal of
the prime minister's proposal for a referendum. This is over,
it's a dead issue. This is very positive for Greece and a great
relief."
BREAKING RANKS
Venizelos broke ranks with Papandreou early in the day,
coming out against holding the referendum after the meeting with
the German and French leaders.
Venizelos, one of the most powerful men in the PASOK
government, originally supported Papandreou's plan. He changed
his mind after he and Papandreou attended the emergency summit
in Cannes on Wednesday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and
French President Nicolas Sarkozy.
A finance ministry source told Reuters on condition of
anonymity that Venizelos believed the vote on the bailout should
not be held while eight billion euros in immediate funding to
keep Greece afloat still had to be secured.
"Under these conditions a referendum is exactly what the
country does not need. He would not have objections if all our
pending issues such as the loan instalment and the completion of
the bailout plan had been sorted out," the source said after the
meeting with Merkel and Sarkozy.
"It was a very difficult meeting," the source added.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Reuters Athens bureau; Writing by
David Stamp; Editing by Sophie Hares)