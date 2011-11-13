* Papademos faces confidence debate on Monday
* Lenders' "troika" mission begin arriving
* New PM to meet EU finance ministers Thursday
* Aims to secure 8 billion loan by mid-Dec
* Government must secure 130 billion EU/IMF bailout
By Ben Harding and Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, Nov 13 Greece's new prime minister
Lucas Papademos will seek to take advantage of a rare political
truce on Monday to push through austerity and radical reform
aimed at restoring the country's tattered credibility and
staving off bankruptcy.
After Greece's two biggest parties put aside a bitter
dispute to give him the job last week, Papademos will launch a
parliamentary debate on Monday evening that will culminate in a
Wednesday confidence vote in his cabinet.
He will then attend the Eurogroup meeting of European
finance ministers in Brussels on Thursday, state television
reported, where he will be expected to outline the country's
draft budget for next year before seeking its debate in
parliament as early as Friday.
Increasing the pressure will be inspectors from the "troika"
of the International Monetary Fund, European Central Bank and
European Union who begin arriving in Athens on Monday.
"It will most likely be a short visit to get in touch with
the new government," a source close to the troika told Reuters.
"A larger mission, which will examine policies more thoroughly,
is expected to come in December."
Papademos succeeds George Papandreou, whose proposal to hold
a referendum on the country's bailout terms prompted EU leaders
to raise the threat of a Greek exit from the currency bloc.
With both Papandreou's Socialist party and its rival, the
conservative former opposition New Democracy party in the
coalition, Papademos is expected to easily clear the confidence
hurdle.
But all eyes will be on the position of New Democracy leader
Antonis Samaras, who has given only tepid backing to the unity
government and Greece's second bailout worth 130 billion euros
($180 billion).
EU monetary affairs chief Olli Rehn has warned the EU and
IMF will not release 8 billion euros of loans Greece needs by
mid-December without written assurances from all parties that
they will back the measures, but Samaras has said he will sign
no pledge under external pressure.
Greece must secure the tranche by mid December to finance
bond payments of 8.645 billion euros at the end of the year,
according to Reuters data.
Hot on the heels of the new Greek government, Italy raced on
Sunday to appoint an emergency administration after Silvio
Berlusconi resigned to tackle a crisis that has quickly
superseded Greece as the main worry for markets.
ABOVE THE FRAY
With his experience as a former ECB vice president and above
the fray of Athenian politics, Papademos's arrival has been
hailed both by Greeks and by EU leaders who had lambasted the
country's failure to enforce tax payments, sell state firms,
raise taxes and slash public jobs, wages and pensions.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel both phoned Papademos on Saturday to urge him to
fully carry out all Greece's reform commitments. ECB chief Mario
Draghi and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde also called.
Polls published in Sunday's newspapers show the 64-year-old
has the support of three in four Greeks.
He will need all the goodwill he can get from weary and
angry voters if the economy deteriorates further and the troika
recommends further public spending cuts and tax rises.
Left-wing protesters are due to gather in front of
parliament on Monday afternoon for their first demonstration
against the new government which it accuses of working in the
interests of bankers.
Five years after entering recession, there are few signs
Greece is escaping its economic quagmire. Data last week showed
an alarming 2 percentage point jump in unemployment to a record
18.4 percent in August -- peak tourist season when the rate
should have fallen.
Papademos, who presided over Greece's entry to the euro zone
in 2002, must now aim to secure the 8 billion euro bailout
tranche, push through the 2012 budget, and prepare the country
for an early election in the first quarter of next year.
To do that, he must convince the troika's inspectors that
the country is doing enough to be given the second 130 billion
bailout agreed with euro zone leaders last month.
Some analysts have questioned whether the new cabinet,
largely comprised of Papandreou's fallen administration, will
meet the bailout commitments.
But Development Minister Mihalis Chrysohoidis, who held the
same post in the previous administration, told state television
the government recognised it must act now.
"We are seen as a problem abroad. We often lacked daring and
resolve to achieve out targets," he said. "If we step on the gas
and restore our credibility, we can return to markets very
quickly."
($1 = 0.728 Euros)
(Reporting By Ben Harding; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)