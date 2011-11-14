ATHENS Nov 14 Greece's new coalition
government will reveal its main policies on Monday at the start
of a confidence debate that will shed light on whether the
country's two main rival parties can cooperate on reforms and
save Greece from default.
Inspectors for Greece's international lenders, known as the
troika, were due to meet the new administration of Prime
Minister Lucas Papademos following Wednesday's confidence ballot
but uncertainty surfaced over whether they would indeed
come .
A majority of Greeks have hailed Papademos's
appointment, but tens of thousands of people angry at more than
a year of austerity measures are expected to rally on Thursday,
the anniversary of a 1973 student uprising that helped bring
down a 1967-1974 military junta.
That could complicate discussions between the "troika" and
the new cabinet, as the demonstration is expected to shut down
central Athens and could be the biggest rally in months of
protests that have at times erupted into violence.
"They may come at the end of the week but nothing is fixed,"
Carlos Martin Ruiz de Gordejuela, spokesman for the European
Commission's mission in Greece, said of the troika team, which
on Friday was expected to arrive early in the week.
Greece's new coalition government is expected to easily win
the confidence vote with the backing of both the Socialist PASOK
party of toppled prime minister George Papandreou and the
opposition conservative New Democracy party.
The government's task will be to come up with a plan to
convince Greece's rescue lenders that it is worthy of a second
130 billion euro bailout deal agreed by euro zone leaders last
month and prepare the country for an election in early 2012.
But it may face more of the wrangling between the Socialists
and New Democracy, whose bickering over who would lead the
cabinet pushed Greece to the brink and prompted EU peers to
contemplate a euro zone without Greece.
All eyes will be on New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras and
what he may say in three-day debate.
He favours tax cuts and greater spending to dig Greece out
of its four-year recession, and said last week he reserved the
right to seek changes to Greece's bailout deal -- putting him on
a potential collision course with lenders.
He has also balked at signing a pledge to meet Greece's
bailout commitments demanded as a key requirement for more aid,
saying he would do so but not under pressure from abroad.
TROIKA TIMING UNCLEAR
Without a positive report from the troika, the International
Monetary Fund, European Union and European Central Bank may
withhold essential loans -- most immediately an 8 billion euro
tranche the country needs by mid-December to avert bankruptcy.
Inspectors are responsible for assessing if Greece has hit
agreed revenue and spending targets. If Athens slips -- as it
has repeatedly in the past -- or the economy weakens, the troika
would have to suggest further tough measures.
The troika is certain to cast an eye on budget data due out
later on Monday that may show a further widening of Greece's
central government deficit in the year to end-October.
Contributions to government coffers have dwindled as the
economy has shrunk by an estimated 15 percent in the last three
years and persistent tax evasion has made for poor revenues.
Greece's jobless rate also jumped to a record 18.4 percent
in August, just when hotels and restaurants taking on extra
staff during the height of the tourist season should have pushed
the rate down.
Papademos, a former vice president of the European Central
Bank sworn in on Friday to stabilise Greece's grossly indebted
economy, will travel to Brussels on Thursday to meet European
finance ministers -- a signal of his focus on the economy.
The 64-year-old was asked to succeed Papandreou, whose
proposal to hold a referendum on the country's bailout prompted
EU leaders to raise the threat of a Greek exit from the currency
bloc.
