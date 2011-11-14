(Adds dropped words "billion euro" in paragraph 3)
* Conservatives reject more austerity
* New PM appeals to coalition parties to support measures
* Greek, Italian govt shake-ups fail to calm markets
By Harry Papachristou and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, Nov 14 Greece's conservatives
vowed on Monday to reject any new austerity measures in return
for the aid that is keeping Athens from bankruptcy, signalling a
new coalition government may not enjoy the kind of cross-party
support its lenders demand.
New technocrat Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said Greece
had no choice but to remain inside the euro zone, telling
lawmakers reforms were the only way to mitigate painful
austerity measures which had deepened the recession.
Euro zone leaders are demanding the conservative New
Democracy and its two coalition partners -- the Socialists and
the right-wing LAOS party -- sign pledges that they will do what
is necessary to make a new, 130 billion euro rescue loan package
work.
If they do not, Greece's international lenders have warned
they will withhold an 8 billion euro aid tranche Athens needs to
avoid running out of cash next month.
New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras said he would not sign
any pledge for new belt-tightening.
He has said his party would support all the measures Greece
has passed so far to meet the terms of its aid deal, but his
support for the three-day old government has been lukewarm. The
LAOS party has also objected to any new wage or pension cuts.
"I agree with the goals to cut government spending ... to
reduce debt, to erase the deficit, to make structural changes. I
do not agree with whatever stunts growth," he told party MPs.
Crucially, he said he would not sign a pledge of support for
conditions on the new bailout agreement demanded by EU Economic
and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn. Those terms have
not yet been specified but may require new measures.
"I don't sign such statements," Samaras said, adding that
his word should be sufficient.
His stance suggested a continuation of wrangling between New
Democracy and the Socialists of fallen prime minister George
Papandreou that last week pushed Greece to the brink and
prompted EU peers to consider Greece's exit from the euro.
Opening a parliamentary debate that will culminate in a
confidence vote on Wednesday, incoming premier Papademos urged
the parties to commit to implementing the bailout's terms as
agreed by euro zone leaders at a meeting last month.
"Our European partners and the international organisations
that support us have made clear that further funding of Greece
will continue only with the implementation of the terms... and
the economic policies associated with them," Papademos told
lawmakers.
"For this, the commitment of the government, and of the
leaders of the parties that support it, is required."
PUBLIC PROTESTS
Papademos, a former vice president at the European Central
Bank, must convince Greece's aid sponsors that Athens is able to
take further pain in return for the new bailout, which will also
wipe out debt held by the private sector amounting to almost a
third of its total 360 billion euro debt load.
Inspectors from the EU, the International Monetary Fund and
the ECB, known as the "troika", were due to meet the new
administration after Wednesday's confidence ballot but
uncertainty surfaced over whether they would actually come.
Tens of thousands of people angry at more than a year of
austerity measures are expected to rally on Thursday, the
anniversary of a 1973 student uprising that helped bring down a
1967-1974 military junta.
The march could be the biggest in months of protests and
would complicate discussions with the troika by shutting down
Athens, particularly as previous rallies have turned violent.
Greek public sector workers also vowed to walk off the job
for three hours on Tuesday in protest against measures to cut
jobs, salaries and pensions passed in October, while private
sector union GSEE is considering nationwide strikes later in the
month when the budget is to be voted on in parliament.
"They may come at the end of the week but nothing is fixed,"
a spokesman for the European Commission's mission in Greece said
of the troika team, which only last Friday had been slated to
arrive early in this week.
Without a positive report from the inspectors, the lenders
may withhold the key aid tranche Athens needs by mid-December to
pay off bond redemptions and avert bankruptcy.
MARKETS LOCKING UP
A similar scenario played out in Italy, where Silvio
Berlusconi's technocrat replacement, former European
Commissioner Mario Monti, worked to create a new administration
and halt a collapse in market confidence in Rome.
But the appointments of both Papademos and Monti failed to
quell fears of a possible Greek default or break up of the euro
zone. Equity markets and the euro slid in global trading.
BlackRock, one of the world's largest asset managers, said
debt restructuring in Greece, Portugal and Ireland should
include losses of 75 percent to 80 percent for private
bondholders -- above the 50 percent envisioned in Greece's
rescue package -- to help stop a global meltdown.
"Governments are falling, bond yields are zig-zagging by
whole percentage points and markets around the world are locking
up: the euro zone turmoil risks turning into a global crisis,"
it said in a research note.
Greece made marginal progress in a drive to sell state
assets to raise funds, earning 380 million euros in the sale of
mobile phone frequencies. It was a fraction of the 50 billion
pledged in privatisations through 2015, but was still a start.
If Athens continues to slip in its revenue and spending
targets -- as it has repeatedly -- or the economy weakens, the
troika would have to suggest further tough measures.
Sworn in on Friday, Papademos said reforms tied to Greece's
bailout package had worsened a recession that is in its fourth
year and hit unemployment, which rose to a euro era record 18.4
percent in August.
He said new reforms could help remedy this problem, but he
stressed the coalition parties first had to commit to fulfilling
their part of the bailout in writing.
"This request must not be seen as a demand made by faceless
powers and organisations," he said.
"The requested pledge expresses the demand and the
expectation of the peoples and the taxpayers who are backing us,
because it's they who are assuming the risks and the obligations
that will possibly arise if we fail to achieve fiscal
restructuring."
(Writing by Ben Harding and Michael Winfrey; Editing by Jon
Boyle and Kevin Liffey)