* Police use tear gas against youths in Athens protests
* Nov.17 rally honours 1973 student revolt against junta
* New national unity govt eyes more austerity measures
* Conservative leader says Greece needs poll on Feb. 19
By Renee Maltezou and Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, Nov 17 Greek riot police fired
tear gas against hooded protesters during an anti-austerity
march on Thursday, one day after a national unity government
took office charged with imposing painful tax rises and spending
cuts to avert bankruptcy.
At least 50,000 people marched past shuttered shops in
central Athens beating drums, waving red flags and chanting "EU,
IMF out!" in the first public test for technocrat Prime Minister
Lucas Papademos' fractious three-party coalition.
The annual Nov. 17 march commemorates a bloody student
uprising against Greece's military junta in 1973 but often
becomes a focal point for anti-government protesters.
Unions have said they would use this year's rally to send a
warning to Papademos, a former vice-president of the European
Central Bank with no political experience, to reverse policies
they say have sent Greece into a "death spiral".
"They have cut my pension twice. This man Papademos is worse
than the previous leader. He is a banker. If he dares to take
any more austerity measures, we will throw them out," said
pensioner Xeni Kolen, 64.
Youths hurled stones and petrol bombs at baton-wielding
police. Schools, universities and many businesses stayed shut
for the day and public transport was badly disrupted. A smaller
protest rally took place in Thessaloniki, Greece's second city.
Police detained dozens of protesters in Athens. Despite the
clashes, police said the rally had passed relatively peacefully
and protesters later dispersed without major incident.
Three in four Greeks back Papademos, opinion polls say. But
he faces a Herculean task keeping his coalition united behind
reforms required under a 130-billion-euro bailout aimed at
preventing a default.
"Greek people and above all the young can overcome the
crisis and achieve national targets if they are united and act
decisively," Papademos told parliament earlier on Thursday.
He evoked the memory of the 1973 uprising against the
colonels who ruled Greece in 1967-74. Its suppression hastened
the collapse of their dictatorship. Parliament observed a minute
of silence to honour the dozens killed in the uprising.
POLITICS
Cracks are already emerging in Papademos's coalition,
cobbled together after Greece's euro zone creditors rejected a
plan last week by then-premier George Papandreou to hold a
national referendum on the bailout.
The leader of the New Democracy conservatives, Antonis
Samaras, whose party is ahead of rivals in opinion polls, made
clear his support for the coalition was only temporary and that
he was preparing for an election slated for Feb. 19.
Samaras has infuriated Greece's EU peers over the past two
years by opposing measures pursued by Papandreou's Socialist
administration to stave off default.
In an interview for the magazine 'Epikera' on Thursday,
Samaras said his party would not cooperate with its rivals
beyond the election and reiterated his call for a switch to
pro-growth policies to end a four-year-old recession.
"We are working towards an absolute majority to implement
our programme without delay," he said. "When we can, we will
change all that needs to be changed. But to do that, we will
need a strong mandate in the coming election."
Many Greeks blame the two main parties, dominant since the
fall of the junta, for piling up debts totalling 370 billion
euros, or 160 percent of gross national product.
But Papademos's government, strongly backed by the European
Union, is vulnerable to charges that it lacks legitimacy because
it has not been chosen by the voters.
"I believe we must go to elections... This government is
unconstitutional. We have not voted for it," said Vassilis
Papadopoulos, 49, a bank employee who joined Thursday's rally.
"It does not represent us."
COMMITMENT DEMANDED
Samaras repeated that he would not sign a written pledge
demanded by Brussels swearing to do what it takes to see through
the 130 billion euro bailout. He says his word is enough.
His stance has irked Greece's EU partners who fear Athens
may try to wriggle out of its obligations. They have started to
speculate publicly about whether the Mediterranean country of 11
million has a future in the euro zone.
Greece's two-year debt saga has morphed into a major crisis
threatening the very existence of the euro as contagion drives
up the cost of borrowing in much bigger economies such as Spain
and Italy and now even France.
Mirroring events in Greece, a new Italian government led by
technocrat Mario Monti unveiled sweeping reforms on Thursday.
The International Monetary Fund, Greece's main creditor
along with the EU, said on Thursday it too wanted assurances
from the new government on its commitment to meeting economic
targets before it would agree to release the next aid tranche.
"We stand ready to work with the coalition and once broad
political support (for) measures under Greece's economic
programme is assured, then we can proceed with completion of the
fifth review," IMF spokesman David Hawley told reporters.
In addition to the new 130-billion-euro package, Greece
needs 8 billion euros from a previous bailout to meet debt
maturing next month. Without the cash, it will default.
Representatives of the EU, the IMF and ECB -- the so-called
'troika' -- will start arriving in Athens on Friday for talks on
releasing the next aid tranche, a troika source said.
Also on Friday, the government will submit to parliament a
2012 budget of more tax rises and spending cuts.
The European Commission's task force for Greece said tax
avoidance and lack of compliance had cost the country some 60
billion euros, equivalent to about 25 percent of Greek GDP.
Under another key part of the bailout plan, Greece has begun
talks with private sector bondholders on a bond swap which aims
to halve the debt Greece owes to them.
"Our goal is to structure a transaction that will attract
the broadest possible support from the bondholder community,"
said Evangelos Venizelos, the minister of finance.
The ministry later said it expected to present a proposal to
the private bondholders by the end of November.
In Frankfurt, Charles Dallara, head of the Institute of
International Finance representing the banks, said the 50
percent 'haircut' for private holders of Greek debt should help
restore market confidence. He ruled out a bigger hit for
creditors.
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
(Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by Myra MacDonald)