ATHENS Nov 18 Greece's new national unity
government submits a 2012 austerity budget to parliament on
Friday, its first task in meeting the terms of the country's
bailout and avoiding bankruptcy.
Technocrat Prime Minister Lucas Papademos must get the
rival parties in his coalition to cooperate in persuading
Greece's EU and IMF lenders to release a latest installment of
emergency financing it needs to avoid default next month, plus
longer term funding later.
Inspectors from the "troika" of the International Monetary
Fund, the European Union and the European Central Bank will
start arriving in Athens on Friday for talks on releasing the 8
billion euro installment, a troika source said.
One point of contention is sure to be a refusal by the
leader of the conservative New Democracy party to sign a
commitment to do whatever is needed to meet the terms of a 130
billion euro bailout agreed last month.
Greece's lenders have said that without such written
assurances by all the major political forces, they will release
neither the latest installment nor funding under the new bailout
which Athens needs to stay afloat next year.
But New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras, whose party is in
the coalition with the Socialists of fallen prime minister
George Papandreou and the far-right LAOS party, has refused.
"I have repeatedly said I will not sign such statements," he
was quoted as saying by magazine Epikera in an interview.
Samaras also said he needed to win a parliamentary majority
in early elections next year to reverse the austerity measures
he disagrees with.
The coalition government faces public anger over measures
that have already slashed wages and caused huge job losses,
keeping the country in a fourth year of recession and driving
unemployment to a record 18 percent.
The anger was evident on Thursday, when tens of thousands of
Greeks took to the streets on the anniversary of a 1973 student
uprising against the then-military junta. The uprising was
crushed violently but it eventually helped to fell the regime.
TARGETS SLIPPING
The cabinet is expected to approve the budget on Friday with
changes from earlier drafts before sending it to parliament,
where it will proceed through committees for a vote by the whole
chamber, which may not come until next week or later.
A draft approved by the previous cabinet last month foresaw
a deficit of 8.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) for
2011, well above an earlier 7.6 percent target.
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said last week the 2011
shortfall would be closer to 9 percent, moving the reference for
next year and potentially putting a 14.6 billion euro target -
an estimated 6.8 percent of GDP - at risk.
The draft also saw the economy shrinking 2.5 percent next
year, a fifth year of contraction, but an estimate released by
the European Commission this week projected a 2.8 percent fall.
Greece's main aim in 2012 is to achieve a primary budget
surplus - with revenues exceeding spending when debt maintenance
costs are excluded - so it can start digging itself out from
under a debt load that exceeds 30,000 euros for every citizen.
To do that, Papademos's government must begin fighting
rampant tax evasion, start privatisations and shrink the public
sector - all reforms planned but ineffectively executed by
Papandreou.
"We need to rescue our country, we need to rectify our
country, we need to bring back our country's integrity,"
Venizelos said on Thursday. "We need to give Greek people, once
again, the right to be optimistic and to hope."
In another key part of the bailout plan, Greece has begun
talks with private sector bondholders on a bond swap which aims
to halve the debt Greece owes to them, the Finance Ministry
said. It said it expected to present a proposal to the private
bondholders by the end of November.
