* Greek conservative leader Samaras sends letter to lenders
* Central bank: Greece's last chance to stay in euro
By Dina Kyriakidou and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, Nov 23 Opposition leader Antonis
Samaras on Wednesday sent a letter to Greece's lenders pledging
support for a bailout deal, but it remained unclear whether this
would be enough to unblock funds the country needs to avoid
bankruptcy.
A vital sixth tranche of aid for the debt-choked country has
been held up by Samaras' refusal to comply with a European Union
demand to provide a written pledge backing a bailout deal beyond
the 90-day coalition government's agreed mandate.
With Greece just weeks away from running out of cash,
Samaras sent a letter to the EU and the International Monetary
Fund saying he supported new Prime Minister Lucas Papademos and
the bailout but repeated his call for a change in some policies.
"We believe that certain policies have to be modified, so as
to guarantee the programme's success. This is more so, since
according to the latest European economic forecasts, Greece in
2012 will be the only European country with 5 consecutive years
in recession." he wrote.
The letter was similar to one he sent 10 days ago to the
European People's Party, outlining his support for the coalition
government until elections on Feb. 19 and making clear some
policies needed to be changed.
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos earlier said he was
hopeful of a quick resolution to the impasse blocking the 8
billion euros in funds.
"I am very optimistic, I am certain that all political
forces in the country will do immediately - I am certain within
the day - all that must be done to unblock the (sixth tranche)
procedure," Venizelos told a parliamentary panel.
Underscoring the precarious situation Greece finds itself in
while its politicians squabble, the central bank painted a dire
snapshot of a country on the verge of being dragged back several
decades without an "all-out effort" to save it.
A euro zone bailout deal agreed in late October may well be
the "last such opportunity" given to Greece, it said.
HIGH STAKES
"The present juncture is the most critical period in
Greece's post-war history," the Bank of Greece said in an
interim monetary policy report. "What is at stake is whether the
country is to remain within the euro area."
The initial trigger for the euro zone debt crisis, Greece is
struggling through its fourth year of recession and growing
public anger over austerity measures.
Exasperated European partners have warned it is up to the
country to prove it deserves to stay in the euro zone.
Papademos, a technocrat, has promised to implement reforms,
but faces lukewarm support from major political parties and
strident opposition from unions angered by a fresh round of
austerity measures.
Wary of further flip-flopping by Greece's politicians, the
EU and the IMF have asked the Greek party leaders for a written
commitment to back austerity policies before doling out the next
round of funds.
Former prime minister George Papandreou's Socialists and the
far-right LAOS party have expressed their readiness to sign up.
Samaras, who voted against the first 110 billion euro bailout,
has been critical of the bailout plan and has demanded a change
to the policy mix he says only deepens recession.
(Writing by Deepa Babington and Dina Kyriakidou, Editing by
Gareth Jones and Janet Lawrence)