* Greek conservative leader Samaras sends letter to lenders

* Central bank: Greece's last chance to stay in euro

By Dina Kyriakidou and Lefteris Papadimas

ATHENS, Nov 23 Opposition leader Antonis Samaras on Wednesday sent a letter to Greece's lenders pledging support for a bailout deal, but it remained unclear whether this would be enough to unblock funds the country needs to avoid bankruptcy.

A vital sixth tranche of aid for the debt-choked country has been held up by Samaras' refusal to comply with a European Union demand to provide a written pledge backing a bailout deal beyond the 90-day coalition government's agreed mandate.

With Greece just weeks away from running out of cash, Samaras sent a letter to the EU and the International Monetary Fund saying he supported new Prime Minister Lucas Papademos and the bailout but repeated his call for a change in some policies.

"We believe that certain policies have to be modified, so as to guarantee the programme's success. This is more so, since according to the latest European economic forecasts, Greece in 2012 will be the only European country with 5 consecutive years in recession." he wrote.

The letter was similar to one he sent 10 days ago to the European People's Party, outlining his support for the coalition government until elections on Feb. 19 and making clear some policies needed to be changed.

Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos earlier said he was hopeful of a quick resolution to the impasse blocking the 8 billion euros in funds.

"I am very optimistic, I am certain that all political forces in the country will do immediately - I am certain within the day - all that must be done to unblock the (sixth tranche) procedure," Venizelos told a parliamentary panel.

Underscoring the precarious situation Greece finds itself in while its politicians squabble, the central bank painted a dire snapshot of a country on the verge of being dragged back several decades without an "all-out effort" to save it.

A euro zone bailout deal agreed in late October may well be the "last such opportunity" given to Greece, it said.

HIGH STAKES

"The present juncture is the most critical period in Greece's post-war history," the Bank of Greece said in an interim monetary policy report. "What is at stake is whether the country is to remain within the euro area."

The initial trigger for the euro zone debt crisis, Greece is struggling through its fourth year of recession and growing public anger over austerity measures.

Exasperated European partners have warned it is up to the country to prove it deserves to stay in the euro zone.

Papademos, a technocrat, has promised to implement reforms, but faces lukewarm support from major political parties and strident opposition from unions angered by a fresh round of austerity measures.

Wary of further flip-flopping by Greece's politicians, the EU and the IMF have asked the Greek party leaders for a written commitment to back austerity policies before doling out the next round of funds.

Former prime minister George Papandreou's Socialists and the far-right LAOS party have expressed their readiness to sign up. Samaras, who voted against the first 110 billion euro bailout, has been critical of the bailout plan and has demanded a change to the policy mix he says only deepens recession. (Writing by Deepa Babington and Dina Kyriakidou, Editing by Gareth Jones and Janet Lawrence)