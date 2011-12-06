* Greek parliament passes 2012 austerity budget
* Coalition partners back national unity government
* 38 arrested in Athens after police clash with protesters
By Harry Papachristou and Karolina Tagaris
ATHENS, Dec 7 Greece's coalition
government on Wednesday passed an austerity 2012 budget aimed at
shrinking its debt mountain with tax hikes and spending cuts,
hours after protesters clashed with police outside parliament.
Three major parties backing technocrat Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos voted solidly for the budget plan, a package of deeply
unpopular measures needed to cut the deficit and show foreign
lenders the country is sorting out its finances.
"Successful implementation of this budget will restore the
country's international credibility and create the conditions to
rescue the economy," Papademos told lawmakers who approved the
plan with an overwhelming majority of 258 out of 300 seats in
the wee small hours of Wednesday morning.
"We can't afford to keep whining... the targets are
ambitious but feasible," he added.
But one of the leaders, conservative party leader Antonis
Samaras, made clear his support was solely aimed at rescuing
Greece from immediate default and vowed to soften tax steps and
boost growth measures if he wins power in elections expected in
February.
"Our disagreements remain... we are approving the budget
because it is an absolute priority to safeguard the viability of
Greek debt," said Samaras, whose New Democracy party is the
front-runner to win the next election but fall short of an
absolute majority.
Samaras, who has long opposed the EU/IMF austerity policies
imposed by his Socialist rival, former Prime Minister George
Papandreou, under a 110-billion euro bailout agreed in 2010,
made clear he will insist on snap elections in February, after
Athens clinches a bond swap deal to cut the country's debt.
Greece will continue talks with private bondholders on the
specific terms of the deal next week in Athens, finance minister
Evangelos Venizelos told lawmakers.
"Things are not simple and things are not easy. I
call on all parties of the coalition to support the prime
minister and myself... during difficult decisions and the even
more difficult and delicate handling of the PSI (public sector
involvement)," Venizelos said.
Greece's economy is expected to shrink by more than 5.5
percent in 2011, its fourth straight year of recession, and the
government expects GDP to shrink further next year, by 2.8
percent.
The budget is designed to cut the deficit to 5.4 percent of
gross domestic product (GDP) from a projected 9 percent this
year, and generate a surplus before interest payments -- a key
step to lower Greek debt.
The last time Greece managed a primary budget surplus was
in 1993-2002, just after it joined the euro zone in January
2001.
INJURIES AND ARRESTS IN CLASHES
As lawmakers debated the budget, hundreds of masked youths
hurled petrol bombs and clashed with Greek police outside
parliament when protesters marched to mark the police shooting
of a student in 2008, which led to the worst riots in decades
and helped topple the then conservative government.
Police fired teargas at the protesters who pelted them with
broken pavement slabs, sticks and petrol bombs for nearly an
hour on Tuesday afternoon. Small groups set garbage containers
on fire and smashed shop and bank windows.
A second bout of violence broke out when thousands joined an
evening march, prompting police use tear gas again and form a
cordon outside parliament.
Over two dozen people, including 14 policemen suffered minor
injuries, police and a Reuters journalist said. Thirty-eight
protesters were arrested and 11 were held on charges of
attacking police officers and damaging private property.
The turnout was lower than similar protests in previous
years and other recent demonstrations that drew tens of
thousands, but remained a powerful reminder of the rising anger
over austerity measures prescribed by Greece's creditors.
Greece will narrowly avoid bankruptcy this month after the
European leaders and the International Monetary Fund agreed to
dole out the latest tranche of financial aid that had been held
up for weeks over political squabbling in Athens.
But the money comes at the price of painful reforms and many
chanted slogans against the EU and IMF as they marched to
parliament. Some held up banners like "Rise and join the
December revolution". Minor clashes also broke out in the
northern city of Thessaloniki.
"There is a silent anger, something like an undertow, and
this is dangerous," said Mary Bossis, professor of International
Security at the University of Piraeus.
"NO MAGIC SOLUTION"
Most Greeks expect their economic situation to worsen next
year but they want to stay in the euro zone, polls show
"We must solve these problems which undermine social
cohesion and hurt hundreds of thousands of young people," Labour
Minister George Koutroumanis told lawmakers.
"There are no magic solutions. But in 2012 we must try to
bring back growth and investments that will create more jobs."
Since the country's debt crisis erupted in 2009, Greeks have
repeatedly staged protests against austerity, which has helped
push the country into a fourth year of recession and driven
youth unemployment to a record high of more than 43 percent.
