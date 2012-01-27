* EU/IMF/ECB list reform measures on which Greek aid depends
* Call for government to pass supplementary budget
* Talks with private creditors on bond swap continue Friday
By Ingrid Melander
ATHENS, Jan 27 The European Union and IMF
want Greece to push through more budget cuts and implement a
series of long-agreed austerity reforms before they agree on a
new bailout the country needs to avert bankruptcy, a report
obtained by Reuters shows.
All eyes have been on Athens' tortuous debt swap talks with
its private creditors over the past week, but Greece also needs
to convince its euro zone partners and the International
Monetary Fund to release a 130-billion euro package if it is to
avoid a chaotic default.
Athens' partners have grown increasingly exasperated with
its repeated fiscal slippages and delays on reforms and want to
see progress before they wrap up Greece's second multi-billion
euro bailout in three years.
The EU, IMF and ECB lenders - known as the troika - have
drawn up a report this week which includes a list of measures
they want to see enacted by Athens.
Top of the list is passing a supplementary budget with more
cuts to reach fiscal targets in 2012. The troika suggests large
spending cuts in defence and health spending as well as cutting
redundant state entities. The document does not specify the
amount of cuts needed.
The EU and IMF are also pressing Greece to adopt a
much-delayed reform of supplementary pensions, ensure that a
plan to replace only 1 out of 5 civil servants leaving the
workforce is enacted and want Greece to finalise the opening up
of its many closed professions such as lawyers and pharmacists,
which they have been demanding for years, the document shows.
They also want the Bank of Greece to complete its assessment
of Greek banks' capital shortfall and they expect the government
to enact legslation to improve wage flexibility and further
liberalise product and service markets, the document says.
The list of measures is not final and could change after
discussions with the Greek authorities, the document says.
Government spokesman Pantelis Kapsis said the government
would try to negotiate some of the points on the list but
repeated that Athens needed the bailout loan to stay afloat.
Asked if Greece would default without the aid, he told Skai
TV: "It's obvious, if we don't get the loan, how are we going to
find the money?"
But he added: "This is not what we will finally pass, we
should keep that in mind. It's a list by the troika that opens
up all those issues ... Some of them are past obligations, some
are up for negotiation."
Talks with EU, IMF and ECB inspectors on the new bailout
programme are expected to go well into next week, sources close
to the talks say, with slow process so far on fleshing out
reforms required by the lenders on areas such as cutting the
public sector workforce and making wage rules in the public and
private sector more flexible.
Looming elections are distracting senior Greek officials and
politicians from enacting the unpopular austerity reforms.
Greece's co-ruling conservative New Democracy party wants
snap elections as a new bailout deal is clinched and no later
than April 8.
Greece and its private creditors made progress on Thursday
in talks on restructuring its debt, both sides said, and they
will continue negotiating on Friday with the aim of sealing an
agreement within a few days. There was no set time yet for
Friday's meetings.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander, editing by Mike Peacock)