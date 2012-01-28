* Deal expected along lines of Juncker proposal
* Greece says "really one step away" from deal
* Negotiators for private creditors to leave Athens Sunday
By Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, Jan 28 Greece and its private
creditors said on Saturday they were piecing together the final
elements of a debt swap and expected to have a deal ready next
week, essential for sealing a new bailout and avoiding an
uncontrolled default.
After muddling through round after round of inconclusive
talks, the negotiations are in their final phase - though it
appeared unlikely that a preliminary deal would be secured in
time for a European Union summit on Monday.
Greek bondholders said the two sides were finalising a deal
along the lines of a proposal made by Jean-Claude Juncker, the
chairman of euro zone finance ministers.
The bondholders' comments suggested creditors had accepted
Juncker's demand for a coupon, or interest rate, of below 4
percent on new, longer-dated bonds that Athens will swap for
existing debt.
The coupon had been the main stumbling block in the talks,
with euro zone ministers rejecting private creditors' demand for
a coupon of at least 4 percent - above the 3.5 percent level
Greece and its European partners had been holding out for.
"Next week we will be in a position to complete the debt
swap," Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said, citing
significant progress at Saturday's talks. "We are really one
step away from the final deal."
He confirmed that the two sides were working along the
"exact framework" provided by euro zone finance ministers.
Charles Dallara, chief of the Institute of International
Finance that negotiates on behalf of banks and insurers, is due
to leave Athens on Sunday but will remain in contact with Greek
authorities, the IIF said.
Still, for Athens, progress on the debt swap is at risk of
being overshadowed by increasingly problematic talks with its
foreign lenders, whose inspectors are in town demanding
unpopular reforms that no politician wants to be linked to.
DENSE, DIFFICULT AND CRUCIAL
Crushed by 350 billion euros of debt and running out of cash
quickly, Greece is scrambling to appease the "troika" of its
official lenders - the European Commission, European Central
Bank and International Monetary Fund - and stitch up a deal with
private creditors simultaneously.
Unimpressed with Athens dragging its feet on reforms, the
troika has said they could hold up aid if more is not done to
make the Greek economy more efficient.
"It's all very dense, difficult and crucial," a Greek
finance ministry official said.
European paymaster Germany is pushing for Athens to
relinquish control over its budget policy to European
institutions as part of discussions over a second rescue
package, a European source told Reuters.
With many Greeks blaming Germans for the austerity medicine
their country has been forced to swallow, officials in Athens
dismissed the idea as out of the question. "The government
stresses that this responsibility belongs exclusively to the
Greek government," said government spokesman Pantelis Kapsis.
"The government has made a series of steps to improve the
effectiveness of the public administration and a closer
monitoring of the efforts to achieve fiscal targets.".
The European Commission, the executive arm of the 27-country
bloc, said it wanted the Greek government to maintain autonomy.
"The Commission is committed to further reinforcing its
monitoring capacity and is currently developing its capacity on
the ground," a spokesman said. "But executive tasks must remain
the full responsibility of the Greek Government, which is
accountable before its citizens and its institutions. That
responsibility lies on their shoulders and it must remain so."
A government source in Berlin said Germany's proposal was
aimed not just at Greece but also at other struggling euro zone
members which receive aid and are unable to make good on their
obligations. "All options can obviously be introduced only with
the agreement of, for example, the Greeks themselves," he added.
NEW BONDS FOR OLD
The debt swap, in which private creditors take a 50 percent
cut in the nominal value of their Greek holdings in exchange for
cash and new bonds, is also a prerequisite for the country to
secure a 130-billion-euro rescue plan drawn up last year.
The two sides have broadly agreed that new bonds under the
swap would have a 30-year maturity, but the talks ran into
trouble over the coupon and whether the ECB and other public
creditors must take losses on their holdings.
A deal, aimed at chopping 100 billion euros off Greece's
debt load, must be sealed in about three weeks at the latest as
Greece has to repay 14.5 billion euros of debt on March 20.
Otherwise Greece could sink into an uncontrolled default
that might spread turmoil across the euro zone and tip the
global economy back into recession.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Saturday
that euro zone members were making progress to overcome their
crisis but must do more to strengthen their financial firewall
to stop the crisis spreading, adding the IMF was ready to help.
"There is progress as we see it," Lagarde told a panel
discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
"But it is critical that the euro zone members actually
develop a clear, simple, firewall that can operate both to limit
the contagion and to provide this sort of act of trust in the
euro zone so that the financing needs of that zone can actually
be met."
Concern has also grown in recent days that the debt swap may
not do enough to get the country's debt reduction plan back on
track, and that Greece's European partners will be forced to
stump up funds to cover the shortfall.
The German news magazine Der Spiegel reported on Saturday
that Greece's international lenders thought Athens would need
145 billion euros of public money from the euro zone for its
second bailout, rather than the planned 130 billion euros.
The magazine said the extra money was needed because of the
deteriorating economic situation in Greece, echoing a Reuters
report on Thursday.
Greece is in its fifth year of recession, and hopes of an
end to the crisis in the near term have virtually gone, because
of the combination of squabbling politicians, rising social
anger and its inability to push through badly needed reforms.
