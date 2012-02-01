* PM seeks political leaders' support for reforms
* IMF says bailout talks to be completed soon, need
political backing
* Athens, lenders aim for bailout deal by end of week
* Bond swap and bailout interlinked and should be announced
together
(Adds IIF statement)
By Harry Papachristou and Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, Feb 1 Greece's prime minister will
call the country's political leaders in the next few days to
seek backing for more austerity after the International Monetary
Fund warned this was key to securing the new bailout Athens
needs to avoid a messy default.
With a long-delayed deal with private sector creditors to
cut Greece's debt mountain by 100 billion euros nearly wrapped
up, the government is now racing to complete talks on the
130-billion euro ($170.18 billion) bailout by the end of the
week.
To do so, Athens must first persuade the European Union and
the IMF - which have grown increasingly exasperated with its
repeated failures to meet deficit and reform targets - that it
will implement long-delayed reforms and slash spending further.
Bankers said the bond swap deal, which will mean real losses
of about 70 percent for Greek bond holders, is essentially done.
But the second bailout and any official sector participation
must be agreed before announcing a deal as all elements are
interlinked.
"The PSI (private sector participation) deal has been done
but we are waiting for the second bailout to come together and
no announcements should be expected before Monday," said a
senior Greek banker close to the negotiations. "The coupon is
under 4 percent."
ECB action to further reduce the burden is seen as
imperative and is proving a sticking point.
The Insitute of International Finance, which represents
banks and insurers in the debt swap talks, said "constructive
discussions" continued and that it hoped various elements of the
Greek rescue package would come together in the coming days.
The prospect of elections as early as April complicates the
talks with lenders, with political leaders in Prime Minister
Lucas Papademos's coalition eager to distance themselves from
any cuts that herald more pain for ordinary Greeks.
Antonis Samaras, whose conservative party shares power in
the coalition, has rejected any further austerity, saying it
risked plunging Greece even deeper into recession. Several
lawmakers from all three major parties have said the same.
This worries Greece's lenders, who want to make sure Athens
will deliver this time.
"We need assurances that whoever is in power after the
election and reasonably wishes to make some changes in economic
policy will make sure they are in line with the targets and the
basic framework of the agreement," Poul Thomsen, the head of the
IMF's mission for Greece, told daily Kathimerini on Wednesday.
Government spokesman Pantelis Kapsis said Papademos would
convene the conservative, socialist and far-right leaders in the
coming days to ask them to back any deal but gave no date.
"The meeting of the political leaders is crucial," Kapsis
told reporters. "In order to have a final deal, we first need to
have a meeting of political leaders."
WAGE CUTS
Thomsen, who is in Athens to negotiate the new bailout
together with a "troika" of senior EU and ECB officials, said
the minimum wage level may have to be lowered and holiday
bonuses cut to make Greece's firms more competitive. Athens may
also have to fire civil servants, he said in the interview,
though the bulk of savings in the public sector payroll will
come from retirements.
These demands are hotly contested in Greece. Labour unions
have rejected cutting the minimum wage and slashing holiday
bonuses and are seeking, together with employers, other ways to
cut labour costs.
"It's all down to whether the Greeks manage to convince the
troika that they will implement the necessary austerity
measures," said a source close to the negotiations.
Thomsen also called for a new policy mix, which could help
get political parties on board.
"We will have to slow down a little as far as fiscal
adjustment is concerned and move faster - much faster - with
implementing reforms," he said, adding that there are "limits"
to what society can take.
RECESSION
More reforms and slower deficit reduction would be a policy
shift compared with the country's first 110-billion euro
bailout, which relied heavily on tax increases and less on
spending cuts and which some economists blame for social unrest
and the country's worst post-war recession.
Greece has been dragged deeper into recession since it was
first rescued by the EU and IMF in May 2010.
The economy is set to contract by at least 3 percent this
year, while Greece's lenders projected it would grow by 1.1
percent when they drafted the first bailout. Athens blames the
deeper-than-expected recession for its failure to meet deficit
targets while the lenders point to the delays on reforms.
In a sign of Greece's economic struggles, manufacturing
remained in deep recession in January with a record drop in
production and a sharp decline in new orders leading to more job
losses, a survey showed on Wednesday. Production fell at a
record pace as new order volumes and work backlogs continued to
decline sharply, the Markit survey showed.
Some analysts said Thomsen's suggested policy switch would
not work unless Greece's lenders, including the IMF, increase
their aid for Greece above the 130 billion euro mark.
"It makes sense to put the emphasis on structural reforms
and less on deficit reduction but this strategy will mean that
Greece needs extra support and, at the moment, I don't see
anybody willing to do that," said Christoph Weil, a
Frankfurt-based economist at Commerzbank.
Greece's lenders have demanded it make extra spending cuts
worth about 1 percent of GDP - or just above 2 billion euros -
this year, including big cuts in defence and health spending.
Thomsen said he was optimistic a deal would be done in days.
Greek bank shares jumped after both the finance minister and
Thomsen indicated that banks would escape nationalisation when
they are recapitalised.
($1 = 0.7639 euros)
(Additional reporting by Sophie Sassard in London; Writing by
Ingrid Melander and Dina Kyriakidou; Editing by Jon Boyle)