(Adds second official, details)
ATHENS Feb 3 Greece expects its 2011
budget deficit will be smaller than expected at between 9.1 and
9.4 percent of GDP, thanks to an emergency property tax, a
finance ministry official said on Friday, a development that
could help Athens in its bailout talks with the EU and IMF.
Greece, which is racing to complete talks with the EU and
the IMF on a second bailout worth 130 billion euros, had
previously estimated that the deficit would be above 9.5 percent
of GDP.
"The numbers aren't final yet but we believe the deficit
will come in at between 9.1 and 9.4 percent (of GDP)," the
official, who declined to be named, told Reuters.
The official said the smaller deficit was due mainly to the
fact that Greece will raise about 2 billion euros from a
controversial property tax the government imposed in September
in a desperate move to plug fiscal gaps. That would beat a
target of 1.7 billion euros.
A deficit of 9.1 to 9.4 percent of GDP would still be above
initial EU/IMF targets but it might help Athens which, to secure
the bailout, must persuade the European Union and the IMF -
which have grown increasingly exasperated with its repeated
failures to meet deficit and reform targets - that it will
implement long-delayed reforms and slash spending further.
Another senior finance ministry official had said this week
that the 2011 budget deficit would most likely be below 9.5
percent of GDP, but did not give more details.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Susan Fenton)