* Greece says rescue must be concluded by Sunday night
* Wage, spending cuts remain key sticking points
* Papademos expected to call in political leaders
(Recasts, adds government official's comments)
By Angeliki Koutantou and George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Feb 5 Greece's prime minister
scrambled on Sunday to convince lenders and politicians to sign
off on a 130 billion euro rescue, after his finance minister
said just hours remain before the euro zone abandons the country
to its fate.
A technocrat appointed in November, Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos is trying to ensure cash-strapped Greece avoids
sinking into a chaotic default when big bond redemptions come
due next month.
His finance minister said Athens had only until Sunday night
to clinch a second financing package from lenders, after euro
zone ministers bluntly told him they were ready to abandon
Greece without proof it could push through painful cuts.
"We are on a knife edge," Finance Minister Evangelos
Venizelos said on Saturday after what he called a "very
difficult" conference call with euro zone counterparts.
"The moment is very crucial."
Papademos's first mission on Sunday is to agree at least a
preliminary deal with the "troika" of foreign lenders on reforms
included in the bailout, after several days of talks failed to
resolve the thorny issue of cutting wages and spending.
Greek officials have emerged increasingly despondent after
each round of talks, complaining that the European Central Bank,
European Union and International Monetary Fund troika were
stubbornly refusing to yield on demands to cut the minimum wage
level, axe holiday bonuses and fire public sector workers.
Papademos then faces an even tougher task convincing party
chiefs in his own national unity coalition to back the reforms
demanded by the lenders at the risk of ruining their chances at
national elections expected in April.
He is expected to meet the lenders in the early afternoon
before huddling with the socialist, conservative and far-right
party leaders in his coalition later in the day.
The conservative New Democracy and the far-right LAOS party
in particular have staunchly opposed further wage and spending
cuts, arguing that risks pushing Greece into an even deeper
recession and imposing more pain on struggling Greeks.
"The truth is that people are tired. They can't put up with
more austerity," New Democracy spokesman Yannis Michelakis told
the Real News weekly.
LAOS leader George Karatzaferis, meanwhile, rejected what he
called the "ultimatum" to strike a deal on Sunday.
Papademos's government implored them to be more cooperative.
"We have carried out superhuman negotiations. And so
political leaders must help us now," a senior government
official said, adding that the party chiefs were free to join
the Sunday talks with lenders if they wanted.
Greece's lenders, who want spending cuts worth about 1
percent of GDP - or just above 2 billion euros - this year, have
demanded all political leaders endorse the cuts irrespective of
the outcome at the polls.
LIMITED PROGRESS
Athens has wrangled without success for weeks on the bailout
package and a debt restructuring plan, putting itself
dangerously close to bankruptcy as 14.5 billion euros of debt
falls due in mid-March.
The lack of agreement has kept financial markets on
tenterhooks as investors fret a messy default could cause
shockwaves across the financial system, triggering a credit
crunch and sending the global economy back into recession.
Athens says it has notched up some progress by agreeing a
plan to recapitalise Greek banks and details on privatisation,
even if bigger issues on reform remain unresolved. A senior
banker told Reuters the recapitalisation would occur mainly via
common shares with restricted voting rights.
The talks have moved slowly also because the troika wants
agreement on all parts of the complex Greek rescue deal -
including any contribution by public creditors like the ECB -
before approving the bailout, a source close to the talks said.
The rescue package, drawn up in October, also includes a
bond swap under which banks and insurers will take real losses
of about 70 percent on the Greek debt they hold in a bid to ease
Greece's debt burden by 100 billion euros.
But Greece's deteriorating economic prospects and struggles
with reform have fed concern that will not be enough to get its
debt back to a mangeable level and Athens wants public creditors
like the ECB to also take part in the bond swap.
Representatives for the banks and insurers were expected to
continue talks in Athens over the weekend on the bond swap,
which Venizelos has said is now the easier part of the overall
process to save Greece.
The debt swap and bailout was designed to bring Greece's
debt down to 120 percent of GDP by 2020, but EU sources say euro
zone governments may now have to cough up an extra 15 billion
euros on top of the 130 billion agreed for that to happen.
($1 = 0.7621 euros)
