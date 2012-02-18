* Merkel, Monti, Papademos optimistic about Greek accord
* Urgent work still needed to meet debt target
* Cabinet mulls long-delayed plans for old airport
By David Stamp and George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Feb 18 Greece's cabinet tackled on
Saturday how to implement austerity demanded by the EU and IMF
as a 130-billion-euro ($171-billion)rescue seemed within reach,
while the euro zone considered modifying a deal with private
creditors to help Athens reduce its huge debts.
After months of often acrimonious negotiations, Greek hopes
were rising that euro zone finance ministers on Monday will
endorse the rescue which Athens needs to avoid bankruptcy next
month when major debt repayments fall due.
A statement from the office of Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos said the cabinet would discuss implementing the
bailout package which demands pay, pension and job cuts on top
measures that have already hit many Greeks' living standards.
The cabinet is due to approve measures that already provoked
rioting on the streets of Athens last Sunday before they go into
a supplementary budget due to be put to parliament next week.
"The Greek people have done everything they can and we are
determined to make good on our commitments," Public Order
Minister Christos Papoutsis told reporters as he arrived. Many
EU officials remain deeply sceptical of Athens's will to reform.
Also on the agenda is the future of the old Athens airport,
a prime seafront site that lies derelict more than a decade
after the new airport opened, symbolising the wasted
opportunities which have helped to reduce Greece to its knees.
On Friday German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime
Minister Mario Monti and Papademos all voiced optimism about a
Greek accord during a three-way conference call, Monti's office
said in a statement.
However, Jean-Claude Juncker, who will chair Monday's
meeting of the Eurogroup in Brussels, made clear that urgent
work was still needed to get a programme to reduce Greece's
crippling debts back on track.
MISSING THE TARGET
At stake is a target of lowering the debt from the
equivalent of 160 percent of annual Greek economic output now to
a more manageable 120 percent by 2020.
"All the discussions I will have ... until Sunday night will
try to move the figure nearer to the target," Juncker told
reporters.
At the moment, EU and IMF officials believe that target -
which assumes that Greece will run a budget surplus next year,
excluding the massive cost of its debts - will be missed.
Under the main scenario of an analysis by the European
Commission, the European Central Bank and the International
Monetary Fund, Greek debt will fall to only 129 percent of gross
domestic product in 2020, one official said.
The euro zone is therefore looking at modifying a deal
negotiated over many months with private creditors under which
they would accept a cut of around 70 percent in the real value
of their Greek bondholdings.
Senior euro zone finance officials meet on Sunday to discuss
the analysis and find ways to bring the debt closer to the 120
percent target before the finance ministers gather on Monday.
"If you do a number of things you can bring the 129 close to
120," one euro zone official familiar with the document said.
These might include changes to interest accrued on privately
held bonds, but the EU and its national institutions might also
play their part, the official said.
Interest rates on EU loans to Greece could be cut, and those
national central banks in the euro zone which hold Greek bonds
might accept similar terms to the private creditors on some of
their holdings.
The national central banks own an estimated 12 billion euros
of Greek debt. The European Central Bank has refused to take
part in the complex deal for the private creditors - involving
swapping old bonds for new ones with a lower face value, lower
interest rates and longer maturities - and would need to approve
the national central bank decision.
Officials also are considering a cut in the cash "sweetener"
which would be offered to the private creditors in return for
accepting the cut in the value of their bond holdings
ROCK-BOTTOM MORALE
With Greek morale at rock bottom, the national mood darkened
yet further after armed thieves looted a museum on Friday in
Olympia, birthplace of the Olympic Games. They stole bronze and
pottery artefacts weeks after the National Gallery was burgled.
A Greek newspaper suggested the state could no longer look
after the nation's immense cultural heritage properly. "The
Greek state has gone bankrupt, let's face it," the daily
Kathimerini said.
"If the state cannot guard the country's great cultural
heritage for financial or other reasons it must find other ways
to do it," the conservative daily said.
"It could, for example, turn to large foundations and ask
them to assume the cost of security at the country's important
museums in the next two to three difficult years."
Critics say years have been wasted arguing and dithering
over major national decisions. This is symbolised by the old
Athens airport, which is supposed to be rebuilt as a Monte
Carlo-style development of housing, tourist facilities and a
marina, but remains a wasteland.
Athens opened a new airport in 2001, well in time for the
2004 Olympic games, but longstanding plans to privatise it have
also yet to materialise.
($1 = 0.7597 euros)
