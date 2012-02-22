* Demonstration against cuts called for 1400 GMT
* Lawmakers to debate launching debt swap
* Euro zone approves 130 bln euro bailout
By Tatiana Fragou
ATHENS, Feb 22 Greek unions, the
unemployed and communists will protest on Wednesday against
spending cuts introduced to secure a multi-billion-euro bailout,
and lawmakers will debate a debt swap to avoid imminent
bankruptcy.
Motorcycle groups and striking journalists are also expected
to converge on the capital's central Syntagma square in front of
parliament at 4 p.m. (1400 GMT) to protest against the cuts,
vital to securing the new 130 billion euro ($172 billion) rescue
package but certain to prolong a deep recession in Greece.
Euro zone finance ministers approved the rescue deal on
Tuesday after forcing Greece to make cuts and commit to reforms
to make the economy more competitive and by agreeing private
bondholders would have to take larger losses.
The Greek parliament will debate a bill, called Collective
Action Clauses (CACs), that will force all investors to accept
the debt swap once a threshold of two-thirds participation in
the transaction is reached.
The debt swap, in which private investors swap their bonds
for lower-value debt, is a vital part of the rescue plan aimed
at cutting Greece's liabilities from 160 percent of gross
domestic product to 120.5 percent by 2020, according to the
terms of the deal.
Greece's technocrat prime minister, Lucas Papademos, said on
Tuesday the swap had to be completed by March 10 at the latest,
10 days before 14.5 billion euros in debt repayments fall due.
Police placed metal barriers in front of the national
assembly to try to prevent a repeat of riots on Feb. 12 when
hooded youths torched and looted buildings across central Athens
as lawmakers adopted more than 3 billion euros in cuts to wages,
jobs and pensions - the price of the bailout.
SURVEILLANCE
The complex deal reached on Tuesday buys time to stabilise
the 17-nation currency bloc and strengthen its financial
protection against a Greek default, but it leaves deep doubts
about Greece's ability to avoid difficulties in the longer term.
It has also angered Greeks by calling for the deployment of
a permanent team of foreign inspectors to make sure Athens
sticks to the terms of the new bailout, the country's second in
less than two years.
The plan reflects the mistrust between Greece and foreign
lenders - in particular EU paymaster Germany - after years of
backsliding by Athens, but it has riled Greeks whose sense of
national pride has been hurt by the threat of bankruptcy.
In an editorial on Wednesday, the conservative daily
Eleftheros Typos said default had been avoided "for now".
But the bailout will fail, it said, "as long as the policy
of extreme austerity - which has led the country into a vicious
circle of recession, driven unemployment to unprecedented
levels, cut dramatically the income of workers and pensioners
and killed the market - continues".
Parliament must also adopt more than 3 billion euros in
budget savings for 2012, already endorsed in principle by
lawmakers this month.
The cuts have driven Greece deeper into a recession now in
its fifth year, driving unemployment up to almost 21 percent and
fuelling unrest.
($1 = 0.7539 euros)
(Additional reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by Matt
Robinson; editing by Elizabeth Piper)