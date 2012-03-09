* Acceptance levels beat expectations
By George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, March 8 Greece successfully closed
its bond swap offer to private creditors on Thursday, opening
the way to securing the funding it needs to avert a messy
default on its debt, according to several senior officials.
One official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
take-up of bonds regulated by Greek law, the most significant
part of the overall debt, was around 95 percent.
The official said the figure referred to the voluntary
take-up of the offer, however another official said it assumed
the activation of collective action clauses (CAC) that would
impose the deal on all creditors holding Greek law bonds.
The biggest sovereign debt restructuring in history will see
bond holders accept losses of some 74 percent on the value of
their investments in a deal that will cut more than 100 billion
euros from Greece's crippling public debt.
Preliminary results from the offer are expected to be
announced officially at 0600 GMT on Friday and Finance Minister
Evangelos Venizelos will hold a news conference before a call
with euro zone finance ministers in the afternoon.
After initial fears that the deal could fail altogether,
pitching Greece and the euro zone into fresh crisis, the result
provides a rare piece of good news for the government of Prime
Minister Lucas Papademos.
Athens had said it would enforce the deal on all its
bondholders, activating collective action clauses on the 177
billion euros worth of bonds regulated under Greek law.
That would potentially trigger payouts on the credit default
swaps (CDS) that some investors held on the bonds, an event
which would have unknown consequences for the market.
The so-called private sector involvement (PSI) deal is a key
element in a broader international bailout aimed at averting a
chaotic default by Greece and a potentially disastrous banking
crisis across the euro zone.
The European Union and International Monetary Fund have made
a successful bond swap a pre-condition for final approval of the
130 billion euros ($170 billion) bailout agreed last month.
OPTIMISM
Despite the apparent success, the deal will not solve
Greece's deep-seated problems and at best it may buy time for a
country facing its biggest economic crisis since World War Two
and crushed under debt equal to 160 percent of its gross
domestic product.
However financial markets rose strongly in the run-up to the
deadline as the threat of an immediate and uncontrolled default
receded.
"This does not mean the debt situation in Greece is
resolved, and this is not the last time we will be hearing about
this. But it is a relief that it didn't go the other way. It
could have been a lot worse," said Tim Ghriskey, chief
investment officer at Solaris Group in New York.
Bank stocks rose sharply and the risk premium on Italian and
Spanish government bonds fell as investors hoped a Greek deal
would curb the likelihood of any contagion spreading to other
weaker euro zone economies.
Euro zone ministers could decide whether to clear the
overall bailout package in their conference call on Friday
afternoon, although they may leave the final decision until a
face-to-face meeting on Monday.
Athens must have the funds in place by March 20 when some
14.5 billion euros of bonds are due, which it cannot hope to
repay alone.
Greece has staggered from deadline to deadline since the
crisis broke two years ago and several of its international
partners have expressed open doubts about whether its second
major bailout in two years will be the last.
Underlining the severe problems facing Greece after five
years of deep recession, data on Thursday showed unemployment
running at a record 21 percent in December, twice the euro zone
average, with 51 percent of young people without a job.
There has been growing resentment over the austerity
medicine ordered by international creditors which has compounded
the pain from a slump which has seen the economy shrink by a
fifth since 2008.
But Greece, totally reliant on international support to
stave off bankruptcy, has also infuriated both the European
Union and the International Monetary Fund with its repeated
failure to push through promised reforms.
"We have shown a lot of solidarity with Greece," German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said late on Wednesday.
"Everyone knows that the real problems of Greek society are in
Greece and not abroad."
