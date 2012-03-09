* Take-up clearly passes minimum targets
* Markets surge as default fears recede
* Problems remain for stricken Greek economy
By George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, March 9 Greece successfully closed
a bond swap offer aimed at reducing its colossal debt pile and
averting a chaotic default that would pitch the euro zone into a
fresh crisis.
Officials said take-up had clearly surpassed the minimum
threshold required for the deal to go through, despite early
fears that it could fall apart and derail a broader rescue
package that Athens desperately needs to stave off bankruptcy.
The biggest sovereign debt restructuring in history will see
bond holders accept losses of some 74 percent on the value of
their investments in a deal that will cut more than 100 billion
euros from Greece's crippling public debt.
Results from the offer are expected to be announced
officially at 0600 GMT on Friday and Finance Minister Evangelos
Venizelos will hold a news conference before a call with euro
zone finance ministers in the afternoon.
One official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
take-up of bonds regulated by Greek law, the most significant
part of the overall debt, would surpass 85 percent.
Another official said the take-up had neared as high as 95
percent. He said the figure referred to the voluntary take-up of
the offer, however a third official said it assumed the
activation of collective action clauses (CAC) that would impose
the deal on all creditors holding Greek law bonds.
The European Union and International Monetary Fund have made
successful completion of the so-called private sector
involvement (PSI) deal a pre-condition for final approval of the
130 billion euros bailout agreed last month.
Athens had said it would enforce the deal on all its
bondholders, activating the collective action clauses on the 177
billion euros worth of bonds regulated under Greek law.
That may trigger payouts on the credit default swaps (CDS)
that some investors held on the bonds, an event which would have
unknown consequences for the market.
The situation is potentially more complicated for some 18
billion euros in bonds regulated under international law, which
have different conditions and which may be subject to legal
challenges from hedge funds and other investors.
OPTIMISM
Despite the apparent success, the deal will not solve
Greece's deep-seated problems and at best it may buy time for a
country facing its biggest economic crisis since World War Two
and crushed under debt equal to 160 percent of its gross
domestic product.
However financial markets rose strongly in the run-up to the
deadline with global stocks enjoying their best day in more than
two months on Thursday as the threat of an immediate and
uncontrolled default receded.
"This does not mean the debt situation in Greece is
resolved, and this is not the last time we will be hearing about
this. But it is a relief that it didn't go the other way. It
could have been a lot worse," said Tim Ghriskey, chief
investment officer at Solaris Group in New York.
Japan's Nikkei climbed 1.5 percent to a seven-month high on
Friday while the Australian and New Zealand dollar rallied on
news that Greece was cruising towards the finish line on the
bond swap.
Athens must have the funds in place by March 20 when some
14.5 billion euros of bonds are due, which it cannot hope to
repay alone.
Greece has staggered from deadline to deadline since the
crisis broke two years ago and several of its international
partners have expressed open doubts about whether its second
major bailout in two years will be the last.
Underlining the severe problems facing Greece after five
years of deep recession, data on Thursday showed unemployment
running at a record 21 percent in December, twice the euro zone
average, with 51 percent of young people without a job.
There has been growing resentment among ordinary Greeks over
the austerity medicine ordered by international creditors which
has compounded the pain from a slump which has seen the economy
shrink by a fifth since 2008.
($1 = 0.7625 euros)
