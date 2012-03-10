* Central bank chief says Greece has second chance
* ECB's Nowotny hails debt cut deal as huge success
* Greece eyes billion-euro stimulus from EIB
By Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, March 10 Greek Finance Minister
Evangelos Venizelos formally submitted his candidacy to lead the
Socialist PASOK party on Saturday, as the focus in Athens
shifted to elections expected once an international bailout deal
is cleared.
Greece averted the immediate threat of an
uncontrolled default on Thursday when it successfully concluded
a bond swap deal under which private sector creditors agreed to
accept deep cuts in the value of their holdings.
"There is now more than just recession, budget cuts and tax
increases ... there's the hope to turn the wheel of growth," he
told a party conference.
In a sharp reminder of the deep unpopularity of the
austerity measures he has overseen, a pensioner on crutches
hurled yoghurt at the burly Venizelos just before his speech,
forcing him to delay his appearance to change clothes.
Venizelos, the dominant figure in the party since his
appointment to the finance portfolio by former Prime Minister
George Papandreou last year, is expected to win PASOK's
leadership comfortably in an internal vote on March 18.
However opinion polls show the Socialists far behind the
conservative New Democracy party ahead of elections expected by
mid-May at the latest.
Both PASOK and New Democracy are in the coalition government
headed by former central banker Lucas Papademos but have been
openly jockeying for position in the runup to the elections,
which may not produce a clear winner.
Formed in November, Papademos' emergency coalition
government had a narrow mandate to complete bailout and debt cut
talks and then hold elections as soon as possible.
A government official said Greeks may go to the polls as
early as the end of April once the final details of the bond
restructuring are in place.
The so-called Private Sector Involvement (PSI) is a key
component of the 130 billion-euro rescue package agreed last
month with the European Union and International Monetary Fund
and is expected to be approved following Thursday's bond swap.
Once the debt swap operation is finally completed on April
12, when a smaller tranche of bonds worth at least 20 billion
euros will be exchanged, Greece can go ahead with new elections,
an official said.
"I imagine it (the elections) will be somewhere then,"
government spokesman Pantelis Kapsis told Skai television when
asked if the polls would take place on April 29 or on one of the
following Sundays.
OBLIGATIONS
Whoever wins the poll, Greece will have to stick to the
reforms it has promised, German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble warned.
"Greece must stick to its obligations after the election.
That's the basis for the (bailout) programme," he said in an
interview with Greek newspaper To Vima.
Austerity measures associated with the policies
have plunged the Greek economy into its longest and deepest
slump since World War Two and there is no clear sign of a return
to the kind of growth that could help cut its crippling debt
pile.
Underlining the dire state of an economy in which
unemployment is running at 21 percent with one in two young
people out of work, data on Friday showed gross domestic product
shrank by a record 7 percent in 2011. Investment slumped by 21
percent after a 15 percent slide in 2010.
Central bank governor George Provopoulos said this week's
bond restructuring would allow Greece to begin the long journey
towards regaining the trust of investors.
"This is a new opportunity ... to gradually
restore confidence in the economy's prospects," he was quoted as
saying in financial newspaper Imerisia.
As the government struggles to stabilize the
economy, a senior official said there were hopes of getting 1
billion euros in financing from the European Investment Bank
(EIB) this year as a stimulus to encourage investment.
Greece and the European Commission are pushing the EIB, the
European Union's long-term investment arm, to disburse the
funds, said Gikas Hardouvelis, top economic adviser to
Papademos.
"The faster we do it, the better. The economy is sinking and
everyone is too scared (to invest)," Hardouvelis told Mega
television.
(Additional reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna; editing by
Andrew Roche)