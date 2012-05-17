* Radical leftists refuse to soften anti-bailout stance
By Lefteris Papadimas and Karolina Tagaris
ATHENS, May 17 Greece's surging leftist leader
predicted on Thursday his party would sweep next month's
election and refused to stop demanding an end to "barbaric"
austerity policies he said were bankrupting the nation.
Increasingly worried about Greece's future in the euro zone,
foreign lenders and mainstream parties have stepped up warnings
that the country risks being cut off from aid if it fails to
stick to spending cuts included in its latest bailout package.
SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, the 37-year-old rising star of
Greek politics, promised he would listen to neither group.
"They are trying to terrorise the people to make SYRIZA cave
in. We will never compromise," the ex-Communist student leader
told his party's lawmakers, often addressing them as "comrades".
"We will never participate in a government to rescue the
bailout."
Polls conducted after an inconclusive May 6 vote suggest
SYRIZA is on track to surpass the conservatives to become the
biggest party in parliament when Greeks vote on June 17.
Enraged with repeated rounds of austerity that have slashed
wages and sent jobless rates soaring, voters have shrugged off
warnings from leaders like European Commission President Jose
Manuel Barroso, who said Greeks must choose wisely in the vote
to avoid pushing the country out of the euro zone.
Tsipras, who has charmed voters with his good looks and
promise to tear up the bailout deal while keeping Greece in the
euro, said the mood among voters would not change and predicted
SYRIZA would have twice as many lawmakers in a month's time.
"The Greek people voted for an end to the bailout and
barbaric austerity. They ignored the threats and the cheap
propaganda. And we are certain they will do the same now,"
Tsipras said.
"The people will complete on June 17 the great step forward
they took on May 6, regardless of what Mr. Barroso says."
The latest poll, conducted by Pulse for the To Pontiki
newspaper on May 15-16 showed SYRIZA taking 24.5 percent of the
vote in the election, putting it ahead of all other parties.
First place comes with a bonus of 50 extra seats in the 300 seat
parliament, which went to the conservatives last time.
"EXTREMELY EXPENSIVE"
Greece's long-running economic crisis turned into a full
political crisis after parties opposed to the terms of a
130-billion-euro ($168 billion) bailout made strong gains in the
May 6 vote, leaving the country without a government and raising
the odds that it would renege on terms of the deal.
Earlier this week, the country's president said Greeks had
withdrawn up to 800 million euros ($1 billion) from banks as the
political uncertainty deepened. In a further blow, the European
Central Bank said it had halted liquidity operations with some
Greek banks because their capital was too depleted.
Fears that Greece's dire state could drag the euro zone
deeper into crisis kept markets on edge across the globe on
Thursday, and IMF chief Christine Lagarde warned of "extremely
expensive" consequences if Greece were to leave the euro zone.
An emergency government led by a judge and made up of mainly
professors, technocrats and a few politicians that will lead the
nation to next month's election was sworn in on Thursday in a
ceremony presided over by the Archbishop Ieronimos of Athens.
Caretaker Prime Minister Panagiotis Pikrammenos's cabinet
includes senior finance ministry official George Zanias as the
new finance minister and Petros Moliviatis, a former
conservative minister, who has the foreign affairs portfolio.
As Greece's chief economic adviser, Zanias has participated
in meetings of euro zone finance ministers and was involved in
negotiating the bailout and a debt restructuring.
At his first cabinet meeting, Pikrammenos told the ministers
they would receive no salary for their month in office and urged
them to dispense with frills like limousines or business trips,
saying they should not be an additional burden for the country.
The parliament that was elected on May 6 also convened for a
brief session on Thursday, when lawmakers from the far-right
Golden Dawn party marched into parliament for the first time.
Deputies from the party, whose members give Nazi-style
salutes and whose leader has denied there were gas chambers in
Nazi concentration camps, refused to stand when three Muslim
lawmakers were sworn in on the Koran during the oath ceremony.
The parliament is expected to be dissolved later this week
ahead of the election in June.
Pikrammenos's predecessor Lucas Papademos implored Greeks to
choose wisely in the vote, since their nation now stood at a
crossroads with its euro zone membership at stake.
"Some would like to see Greece become weak and out of the
eurozone and the European Union. Some are expecting to take
advantage of the chaos that would follow a humiliating exit of
the country from the eurozone," the former prime minister wrote
in an open letter posted on his website.
"We must not give them the chance to speculate against
Greece."
