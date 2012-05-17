* Radical leftists refuse to soften anti-bailout stance
* Cabinet for caretaker government sworn in
* Eyes on far-right as parliament convenes
By Harry Papachristou and Peter Graff
ATHENS, May 17 Greek voters are returning to the
establishment parties that negotiated its bailout, a poll showed
on Thursday, offering potential salvation for European leaders
who say a snap Greek election next month will decide whether it
must quit the euro.
The poll, the first conducted since talks to form a
government collapsed and a new election was called for June 17,
showed the conservative New Democracy party in first place,
several points ahead of the radical leftist SYRIZA which has
pledged to tear up the bailout.
EU leaders say that without the bailout, Greece would be
headed for certain bankruptcy and ejection from the common
currency, which would sow financial destruction across the
continent. The prospect SYRIZA would win the election has sent
the euro and markets across the continent plummeting this week.
The poll predicted New Democracy would win 26.1 percent of
the vote compared to 23.7 percent for SYRIZA.
Crucially, it showed that along with the Socialist PASOK
party, New Democracy would have enough seats to form a
pro-bailout government, which it failed to win in an election on
May 6, forcing a new vote and prompting a political crisis that
has put the future of the euro in doubt.
Polls last week had showed SYRIZA well in front, with
anti-bailout voters rallying behind its charismatic 37-year-old
leader Alexis Tsipras. First place comes with a bonus of 50
extra seats in the 300-seat parliament, so even a tiny edge
would be pivotal in determining who forms the next government.
The election is still a month away, and Greek voters have
been fickle. Experts warned against drawing any strong
conclusions from a single poll. Nevertheless, a trend that had
shown SYRIZA surging ahead appears to have turned.
"It seems people vented their anger in the election and then
they got scared. They disliked that there was no government and
they got worried about a possible exit from the euro," political
analyst John Loulis said of the surprise poll result.
"Still, voters are far from enthusiastic with New Democracy.
Things are still volatile. The outcome of the elections will
depend on who will make the fewest mistakes."
Rating agency Fitch underscored the high stakes, downgrading
Greece's debt a further notch below investment grade to CCC.
"In the event that the new general elections scheduled for
17 June fail to produce a government with a mandate to continue
with the EU-IMF programme of fiscal austerity and structural
reform, an exit of Greece from (the euro) would be probable,"
the ratings agency said in a statement.
Earlier on Thursday Tsipras predicted his party would sweep
next month's election and refused to give up his demand for an
end to "barbaric" austerity policies he said were bankrupting
the nation.
"They are trying to terrorise the people to make SYRIZA cave
in. We will never compromise," the ex-Communist student leader
told his party's lawmakers, often addressing them as "comrades".
"We will never participate in a government to rescue the
bailout," he said. "The Greek people voted for an end to the
bailout and barbaric austerity. They ignored the threats and the
cheap propaganda. And we are certain they will do the same now."
"HUMILIATING EXIT"
An emergency government led by a judge and made up of mainly
professors, technocrats and a few politicians was sworn in on
Thursday in a ceremony presided over by the Archbishop Ieronimos
of Athens.
The government has been tasked solely with taking the
country to the next election and will not be permitted to take
political decisions, meaning Greece will fall further behind on
the reforms it has pledged to carry out to receive rescue loans.
At his first cabinet meeting, caretaker Prime Minister
Panagiotis Pikrammenos told ministers they would receive no
salary and urged them to dispense with frills like limousines or
business trips.
The parliament that was elected on May 6 also convened for a
brief session on Thursday, when lawmakers from the far-right
Golden Dawn party marched into parliament for the first time.
Deputies from the party, whose members give Nazi-style
salutes, refused to stand when three Muslim lawmakers were sworn
in on the Koran during the oath ceremony.
The parliament is expected to be dissolved later this week
ahead of the election in June.
Pikrammenos's predecessor Lucas Papademos implored Greeks to
choose wisely in the vote, since their nation now stood at the
edge of an abyss with its euro zone membership at stake.
"Some would like to see Greece become weak and out of the
eurozone and the European Union. Some are expecting to take
advantage of the chaos that would follow a humiliating exit of
the country from the eurozone," the former prime minister wrote
in an open letter posted on his website.
"We must not give them the chance to speculate against
Greece."
