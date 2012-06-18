* Conservatives secure narrow victory over radical left
* Must forge coalition with socialists
* Result brings relief for markets
By Dina Kyriakidou
ATHENS, June 18 Political parties supporting
Greece's international bailout will begin forging a government
on Monday after an election victory over radical leftists staved
off the prospect of the debt-laden country leaving the euro and
brought relief to global markets.
Conservative New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras called for
broad support after winning Sunday's election over the radical
SYRIZA party, which had threatened to cancel the aid deal in
defiance of the country's lenders.
"There is no time to waste," Samaras told reporters in
Athens as jubilant, chanting supporters waved blue party flags.
"A national salvation government must bring economic growth and
reassure Greeks the worst is over," he said.
With 99 percent of ballots counted, New Democracy had won
29.7 percent of the vote, ahead of SYRIZA on 27 percent. Samaras
will need the support of the once-mighty PASOK Socialists, now
humbled by angry Greeks, to form a government.
A 50-seat bonus given to the party which comes first would
give New Democracy and PASOK 162 seats in the 300-seat
parliament, in an alliance broadly committed to the 130 billion
euros ($164 billion) bailout.
Relegated to third place in an earlier, inconclusive May 6
election, PASOK said it wanted a broad coalition that would
include SYRIZA, but most important was to form a government and
put an end to the political uncertainty battering Greece and
world financial markets.
PASOK officials told Reuters that a party meeting on Monday
would decide how the socialists would support Samaras - by
participating fully in government, or by voting with the
coalition in parliament.
The new government might get a helping hand from its euro
zone peers with Germany's foreign minister suggesting Athens
might get more time to implement the cuts demanded of it.
But most economists say even that would leave Greece, into a
fifth year of deep recession, facing a programme it cannot hope
to deliver on.
The election result brought cheers and smiles at both the
headquarters of New Democracy and SYRIZA. The leftists rode a
huge wave of discontent over austerity and chronic corruption,
viewing second place as a victory for a party that has long been
on the fringes of Greek politics.
SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, 37, made clear his was now the
main opposition party, swearing to fight on against the bailout
and take power sooner or later.
"Very soon, the Left will be in power," the former communist
and student protest leader told elated supporters in central
Athens after conceding defeat. "We begin the fight again
tomorrow."
SHORT-LIVED RELIEF
The result came as a relief for Greece's EU and IMF lenders
and euro zone partners who feared a SYRIZA victory would tip
Greece over the edge and the common currency towards break-up.
But the vote revealed a society deeply split between its
desire to stay in the euro and a deep-seated anger at the harsh
salary, pension and job cuts that have hit the poorest sections
of society, sparing a political and business elite seen as
widely seen as corrupt.
"We will now have a strong parliamentary opposition to help
overturn the bailout," said Giorgos Argyropoulos, 25, a clerk at
an electronics store who voted for SYRIZA.
Analysts say a pro-bailout coalition could yet be
short-lived, having commanded not much more than 40 percent of
the vote and pressed by lenders for more austerity measures
squeezed from a society that says it cannot give anymore.
More than two years of budget cuts have caused unemployment
to jump to over 22 percent. Businesses are shutting down by the
dozen and the homeless are multiplying on the streets of Athens.
Both New Democracy and PASOK have said they want to
renegotiate the terms of the bailout with international lenders,
to spread the burden on people over a longer period and take
measures to boost growth.
Greece's EU partners and the IMF welcomed the pro-bailout
parties' victory, saying they were ready to work with the
government that would emerge. But EU officials have made clear
Greece must stick to its pledges to receive more funding.
However, there may be some leeway at the margins.
"There can't be substantial changes to the agreements but I
can imagine that we would talk about the time axes once again,
given that in reality there was political standstill in Greece
because of the elections, which the normal citizens shouldn't
have to suffer from," German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle
said.
Even so, Greece is in a desperate situation.
Its caretaker government says the state has enough cash to
last a few weeks and Athens pledged to come up with an
additional 11.7 billion worth of spending cuts in June to merit
the next loan installment.
In a surprising turn that underscored the fragmentation of
Greek society, the ultra-right Golden Dawn party looked set to
win 18 seats, repeating its success of May 6 despite a
now-notorious incident in which its spokesman threw water at one
leftist opponent and slapped another during a TV debate.
The incident appeared to have boosted their standing, to the
shock of pollsters who predicted the opposite.
(Additional reporting by Harry Papachristou, Renee Maltezou,
Greg Roumeliotis and Lefteris Papadimas, editing by Mike
Peacock)