ATHENS, June 18 Greece's conservatives are close
to forming a new coalition government following a narrow
election victory, a party official said on Monday, after their
leader promised to soften the country's punishing austerity
programme despite German opposition.
A relief rally on financial markets after Sunday's vote
quickly fizzled out as it became clear that the New Democracy
party of Antonis Samaras had failed to win a strong mandate to
implement the big spending cuts and tax increases demanded by
the European Union and the IMF under a bailout deal.
Radical left-wing bloc SYRIZA and smaller parties opposed to
the conditions attached to the 130 billion euro ($164 billion)
bailout won around half the vote, though they took fewer seats
in parliament because the electoral system rewards the first
placed party disproportionately.
Samaras received a mandate from the president to form a
coalition, and a New Democracy source said the party expected to
clinch a deal on Tuesday after Samaras met the third-placed
PASOK Socialists and the small Democratic Left group.
Samaras said Greece would meet its commitments under the
bailout which aims to save the country from bankruptcy and an
exit from the euro zone. But he added:
"We will simultaneously have to make some necessary
amendments to the bailout agreement, in order to relieve the
people of crippling unemployment and huge hardships."
A senior New Democracy official expected agreement soon on a
new cabinet. "We are going to clinch a deal tomorrow, we will
form a government," said the official, who declined to be named.
It would aim to accelerate and broaden a privatisation
programme to top up state coffers, but also ask its creditors to
spread 11.7 billion euros of further austerity cuts over four
years instead of two.
PASOK would also hold cabinet posts, meaning the two parties
which have dominated Greece for decades and led it into crisis
would stay in power despite SYRIZA's strong showing. The
official also expressed hope that the Democratic Left, a small,
moderate leftist party, would also take part.
"STICK TO COMMITMENTS"
There were mixed signals from Europe over the extent of any
possible changes to the bailout deal. Euro zone paymaster
Germany, already irritated at what it sees as the slow pace of
Greek reform, ruled out more than minor delays to some targets
in the rescue package - Greece's second since 2010.
Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a meeting of G20 leaders in
Mexico that any loosening of Greece's agreed reform promises
would be unacceptable. "The new government will and must stick
to the commitments, which the country has agreed on," she said.
With an emboldened SYRIZA bloc led by charismatic former
communist Alexis Tsipras, 37, at the head of a powerful
opposition, the new government could face protests soon after
taking office unless it can calm social tensions.
Samaras, who voted against the first bailout because it was
too harsh, also met Tsipras, who ruled out joining the
government. SYRIZA almost doubled its share of the vote since a
previous election on May 6, which produced stalemate and
propelled Tsipras from fringe obscurity.
SYRIZA supporters celebrated Sunday's result, saying it was
a matter of time before the leftists came to power.
With Greece in its fifth year of recession, protests have
regularly choked central Athens, some hospitals are running
short of medicines, thousands of businesses have closed and
beggars and rough sleepers are multiplying.
PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos, who has seen his
once-mighty party's standing collapse due to voters' anger with
the ruling elite, said negotiations "must be wrapped up" on
Tuesday.
The New Democracy source told Reuters that PASOK would join
the government, rather than just vote with it in parliament.
"They will participate actively, more than symbolically, and for
a long time," said the official.
Democratic Left leader Fotis Kouvelis said he was ready to
support Samaras, depending "on the content of what is agreed".
Kouvelis has also called for the bailout terms to be eased.
German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said the substance
of the bailout agreement was "not negotiable", but that
creditors might be willing to offer some flexibility on timing
for some of the targets, given the time lost in campaigning.
"We're ready to talk about the time frame as we can't ignore
the lost weeks, and we don't want people to suffer because of
that," he told German radio on Monday.
BUYING TIME
The head of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers,
Jean-Claude Juncker, said they may agree to some concessions on
the austerity measures but they would not be substantially
altered. "It would send the wrong signal if we made concessions
without good reason," he told German ZDF television.
Inspectors from the "Troika" which represents Greece's
lenders - the IMF, European Commission and European Central Bank
- are expected to visit Athens once a new government is formed.
A coalition that won only 40 percent of the vote is likely
to struggle to push through reforms as the Greek public resents
the repeated tax hikes on top of pay and pension cuts.
New Democracy won 29.7 percent of the vote, ahead of SYRIZA
on 27 percent and PASOK on 12.3 percent. With New Democracy's
50-seat bonus for coming first, a New Democracy-PASOK alliance
would have 162 seats in the 300-seat parliament. Adding the
Democratic Left would give it 179 seats.
Analysts were pessimistic. "The crisis has been postponed,
not necessarily averted," said Theodore Couloumbis of the
Athens-based think-tank ELIAMEP. "For this government to last it
has to show results. You can't continue with 50 percent youth
unemployment and a fifth straight year of recession."
Markets were also sceptical. The FTSEurofirst 300 index
rose 1.1 percent at the open but shed all those gains
before two hours were up, as the underlying problems in the euro
zone brought investors back to earth. The euro's rise
also evaporated.
More worryingly, Italian and Spanish borrowing costs rose
strongly with yields on Spain's 10-year bonds at dangerously
high levels of over 7 percent and equivalent Italian debt over 6
percent, showing that the euro zone crisis was intensifying.
"The new government must deliver a positive development soon
- an easing of the bailout terms or a positive sign in the
economy - or people will lose trust in a week," a senior New
Democracy official said on condition of anonymity.
($1 = 0.7921 euros)
