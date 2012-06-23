* Plans to ease austerity, rewrite bailout terms
* Faces first test at June 28/29 EU summit
By Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, June 23 Greece wants tax cuts, extra
help for the poor and unemployed, a freeze on public sector
lay-offs and more time to cut its deficit under a plan likely to
run into strong opposition at a European Union summit next week.
The new coalition government's programme, seen by Reuters on
Saturday, reflected public pressure to ease the terms of a 130
billion euro ($163 billion) bailout saving Greece from
bankruptcy but only at the cost of harsh economic suffering.
If implemented in full, the new programme would undo many
austerity measures the country agreed in February to clinch the
bailout package, its second since 2010.
Euro zone partners have offered adjustments but no radical
rewrite of the bailout conditions, with paymaster Germany
particularly resistant to Greek calls for leniency.
Greece's programme includes a call for the recapitalisation
of the country's fifth-largest lender, ATEbank - a
state-owned agricultural bank that EU sources said this month
was among several lenders the European Commission wanted to be
wound down. The finance ministry has denied that report.
The programme, agreed by leaders of the three-party
coalition after a June 17 election, faces its first test at a
two-day EU summit starting next Thursday and sure to be
dominated by the debt crisis that started in Greece and is now
threatening to engulf Italy and Spain, the euro zone's third and
fourth-largest economies, respectively.
Inspectors from Greece's "troika" of lenders - the EU,
European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund - were due
in Athens on Monday to review the country's progress.
Euro zone officials have said the bailout package should be
revised only to reflect time lost on two elections since early
May and a deeper than expected recession.
"The general target is for there to be no further reductions
in wages or pensions and no more taxes," the Greek government
programme said.
UNEASY ALLIES
It called for a cut in the 23-percent value-added tax (sales
tax) rate for restaurants and farmers, a freeze on lay-offs in
the bloated public sector and for unemployment benefit to be
paid for two years rather than one.
The government will also ask for two more years, until 2016,
to cut its budget deficit to 2.1 percent of national economic
output from 9.3 percent in 2011, an extension that would require
extra foreign funding.
The lowest income tax threshold should be raised, the
document said, and the minimum wage - cut by 22 percent in
February - revised in line with agreements between employers and
workers.
The programme also calls for the accelerated payment of 6
billion euros of government debt to suppliers.
The coalition brings together the conservative New
Democracy, Socialist PASOK and Democratic Left in an alliance
that will face constant pressure from an opposition led by the
radical leftist Syriza bloc.
Led by charismatic ex-communist Alexis Tsipras, Syriza
surged into second place in the election on a vow to tear up the
terms of the bailout.
Conservative Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, a
Harvard-educated economist who switched from opposing the first
bailout to reluctantly supporting the second, has promised to
soften the terms without jeopardising Greece's place in the euro
zone.
"Though the troika will be in Athens on Monday, the crunch
test will be Thursday's EU summit," the centre-left Ethnos daily
wrote in an editorial on Saturday.
($1 = 0.7977 euro)
(Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Barry Moody and Dan
Lalor)