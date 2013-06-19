ATHENS, June 19 Greece's ruling party leaders
met on Wednesday to try to agree when and how to resume state TV
broadcasts, two days after a top court ordered the immediate
reopening of the state broadcaster ERT, abruptly closed by the
government a week ago.
ERT's screens were black or showing colour bars for an
eighth straight day after Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's
unexpected decision to pull the plug at a few hours' notice to
save money and help shore up Greece's bankrupt state finances.
His government said it would pay off the staff, and reopen the
broadcaster later in a smaller, leaner form.
The resulting outrage from the two junior coalition partners
as well as opposition parties and trade unions has plunged
Greece into fresh political turmoil just a year after it went to
the polls.
While the risk of a snap election has significantly faded
since Monday's court ruling, the rift between the allies remains
wide.
On Monday, Samaras proposed a cabinet reshuffle and promised
to revise the coalition agreement to ensure that his
conservative New Democracy party consulted more closely with the
Socialist PASOK and Democratic Left.
A senior government official said Samaras had since offered
PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos and Democratic Left head Fotis
Kouvelis more concessions on ERT, but both had rejected them. He
did not elaborate on what these concessions were.
"The only thing he cannot back down on is the closure of ERT
and the need to proceed with the reforms," said the official,
who declined to be named.
Monday's ruling by the Council of State, Greece's highest
administrative court, suspended the closure order, meaning ERT
could resume transmission until a follow-up hearing in the
coming days. A final ruling is expected in September.
PASOK and Democratic Left want ERT to reopen exactly as it
was before until the smaller version is launched. Samaras's
conservative New Democracy wants a transitional broadcaster run
by only a few staff that will broadcast a few ready-made
programmes.
"It is unacceptable for a democratic government ... to
continue behaving in this way and not comply with the Council of
State decisions on such serious matters," PASOK spokeswoman Fofi
Gennimata told local radio.
Some 2,600 staff who have defied management orders to leave
the studio since ERT was taken off air last Tuesday continued
broadcasting a bootleg version over the Internet, with
newscasters lamenting that the government was dragging its feet
on the issue.
"We are marking the second 24 hours since the government
failed to implement the court's decision," anchorwoman Alexandra
Douvara said as she opened the afternoon news bulletin.
Journalists' unions tried to bring a suit on Wednesday
against Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras and government
spokesman Simos Kedikoglou, a deputy minister on media issues,
for not implementing the court order to reopen ERT, court
officials said on Wednesday.
However, Greek ministers cannot be prosecuted unless
parliament decides to lift their immunity.
(Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Kevin Liffey)