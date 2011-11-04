ATHENS Nov 4 Following are highlights of a
speech by Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou to parliament
on Friday before a confidence vote in his socialist government.
"I ask for a vote of confidence in order that the necessary
talks are held about the formation of a new broader-based
coalition government that the country needs."
"The country comes first and I am certain that united we
will move forward and make it through."
" The last thing I care about is my post. I don't care even
if I am not reelected. The time has come to make a new effort...
I never thought of politics as a profession."
"I have been in contact with the president and I will
visit him tomorrow (Saturday) to inform him of my intentions and
that I am moving forward with all the parties for a
broader-based coalition government, and to agree on common
goals, a timeframe and people, to agree on its composition and
even the head of this coalition"
"If with my actions I can send a message that the country
does not deserve to be abandoned... that will have been my
biggest contribution to the nation."
"I therefore ask for a vote of confidence in order to ensure
the security of this nation."
"Elections at this moment not only equal disaster but could
not take place in the best interest of the people."
"There is one solution. To support the (EU bailout) deal
with a multiparty approach, without elections, with a strong
government."
"This (EU bailout) eal needs to be judged by the people once
it is finalised because it can put the country on a new path."
"We want to turn the page and move forward. I always moved
forward, taking a risk, but always in the people's best
interest."
"I believe a 'yes' (in the referendum) was certain, because
I believe deeply that it was in the nation's best interest."
"I want to assure Greek citizens once more that with this
(EU bailout) agreement there isn't a problem with depositors."
"Our country will emerge from the crisis faster. The deal
does not mean cuts in wages and pensions. This deal gives us a
huge opportunity, maybe even the last. This deal cannot go to
waste. This deal will be put into practice in the next months."
"Today we need the broader cooperation between parties
because the changes we are making are historic."
