ATHENS Nov 6 Greece's ruling socialists and
opposition conservatives offered rival plans for saving the
nation from bankruptcy and safeguarding its euro zone
membership, ignoring an appeal from the president to cooperate
now on tackling the mess.
For Prime Minister George Papandreou, only a coalition
government ruling for at least several months can set Greece on
the road to national salvation and secure a financial lifeline
from international lenders before the money runs out.
But the conservative opposition flatly rejected the idea,
offering its competing vision of snap elections -- and demanding
Papandreou's resignation after two years of grappling with
economic, political and social crisis.
All this disregarded an appeal by President Karolos
Papoulias for the opposing sides of Greek politics to overcome
their differences and get to work solving a crisis which risks
wrecking international faith in the entire euro project.
"Consensus is the one and only way," Papoulias told the
prime minister when he went to the presidential palace to launch
his drive for a coalition government.
At immediate stake is the fate of Greece's 130 billion euro
bailout, agreed by euro zone leaders to keep Athens afloat, and
restore confidence on global financial markets that the euro
zone nations can handle a crisis that could afflict much bigger
economies such as Italy and Spain.
NOT GOOD AT COMPROMISE
On Sunday the president will meet Antonis Samaras, who heads
the conservative New Democracy party, as he tries to nudge the
party politicians into something they are not good at --
compromise.
Papandreou's socialist cabinet is due to meet informally
also on Sunday, as his PASOK party searches for support among
the smaller parties, with Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos
playing a leading role.
Only a week ago the bailout deal seemed in the bag, but then
Papandreou dropped a bombshell by announcing he would hold a
referendum on the package -- which demands yet another wave of
austerity be imposed on the long-suffering Greek population.
With the deal threatening to unravel, Germany and France
told Papandreou that Greece would receive not one cent more in
aid unless it fulfilled its side of the bargain.
Papandreou retreated on the referendum, but only after
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy said Greece must make up its mind whether it wanted to
stay in the euro or not.
A CHASTENED PAPANDREOU
Chastened, Papandreou was forced to signal that he was
willing to stand down. He himself raised the spectre of Greece's
future in the euro.
"My aim is to immediately create a government of
cooperation," he said at the presidential palace. "A lack of
consensus would worry our European partners over our country's
will to stay in the euro zone."
Here he hit a raw nerve. Greeks have fought tooth and nail
against the spending cuts and tax rises demanded by their
international lenders in the euro zone and IMF, with some
protests turning violent on the streets of Athens.
But there is also a widespread fear that Greece might be
forced out of the euro and will have to go it alone with a
revived national currency.
"Europeans don't trust us anymore, they will throw us out,"
said Tassos Pagonis, a 48-year-old Athens taxi driver. "I hope
we don't return to the drachma."
The opposition showed little sign of giving ground.
"We ask for a short-term transitional government in order to
restore a sense of stability and then the country goes to the
polls," said Samaras. "We did not seek a role in this
government, only that Mr. Papandreou, who has become dangerous
for the country, resigns."
Opinion polls suggested Greeks favour Papandreou's model of
a longer-serving unity government.
One survey commissioned by Proto Thema newspaper showed 52
percent of the public back the idea of a national unity
government while 36 percent wanted snap elections. Another poll
commissioned by Ethnos newspaper put support for the rival ideas
at 45 percent and 41.7 percent respectively.
A government source said Papandreou's deputy, Finance
Minister Venizelos, was already negotiating behind the scenes to
win support from the smaller parties for a government that
Venizelos himself wants to lead.
"Venizelos is having contacts with party leaders to secure
their agreement," said a government official who requested
anonymity.
In snubbing Papandreou, who survived a parliamentary
confidence vote in the early hours of Saturday, Samaras
acknowledged the leading role being played by Venizelos in the
manoeuvring for power.
"Whenever we try to find a way out, the Papandreou-Venizelos
government invents new obstacles to block it," he complained.
