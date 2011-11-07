* Papandreou to stand down but details of deal thin
* Leaders to discuss new PM on Monday morning
* Another meeting with president at 1800 GMT Monday
* Former ECB deputy head Papademos tipped as possible
candidate
* Parties agree election should be held on Feb. 19
By Lefteris Papadimas and Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, Nov 7 Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou sealed a deal with the opposition on a crisis
coalition to approve an international bailout, but details
remain thin despite an EU ultimatum for Athens to get serious
about tackling its huge problems.
With Greece due to run out of money in a few weeks, the
European Union told its bickering parties to explain by Monday
evening how they would form a unity government to enact the 130
billion euro emergency funding package.
Papandreou, who sealed his fate last week with a disastrous
attempt to call a referendum on the bailout, will stand down
when the new government takes over, the office of the Greek
president said.
But otherwise he and conservative leader Antonis Samaras
came up with the bare minimum to satisfy Brussels, and they must
still agree on Monday who becomes the next prime minister to
lead a nation which is destabilising the entire euro zone.
Papandreou's side trumpeted the agreement, reached late on
Sunday at talks led by President Karolos Papoulias. "Today was a
historic day for Greece," government spokesman Ilias Mossialos
said, adding that the new coalition would be sworn in and hold a
confidence vote within a week, if all went to plan.
Others were less charitable. "I'm afraid the new government
will very soon turn out to be problematic," said Stefanos Manos,
a former conservative finance minister.
A SUITABLE DATE
The new coalition has to win parliamentary approval for the
bailout before calling early elections.
Papandreou's socialist PASOK party and the New Democracy
party of Samaras agreed early on Monday that the most suitable
date for the elections would be Feb. 19 next year.
Brussels has piled pressure on Athens to approve the
bailout, a last financial lifeline for Greece, fearing that its
crisis will spill into much bigger euro zone economies such as
Italy and Spain -- which would be far harder to rescue.
Papandreou and Samaras had been scrambling to reach a deal
before finance ministers of euro countries meet in Brussels on
Monday evening, to show that Greece is serious about taking
steps needed to stave off bankruptcy.
Earlier, European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner
Olli Rehn told Reuters that finance ministers from countries
that use the single currency would insist on hearing a plan for
a unity government from their Greek colleague Evangelos
Venizelos at Monday's Eurogroup meeting.
"We have called for a national unity government and remain
persuaded that it is the convincing way of restoring confidence
and meeting the commitments," he told Reuters. "We need a
convincing report on this by Finance Minister Venizelos tomorrow
in the Eurogroup."
Papandreou had sought the referendum to show that harsh cuts
demanded in the bailout had public support, but the risk that a
"no" vote could bring about a sudden bankruptcy caused mayhem in
markets and unrest in the ruling party.
He soon ditched the idea and won a confidence vote in
parliament, but only after promising to make way for the
national unity coalition.
BACK SEAT DRIVING
The coalition deal is unlikely to calm Greek politics.
Whoever becomes prime minister will struggle to exert their
authority as the party leaders run things behind the scenes,
Manos told Reuters. "The civil service won't implement any
decision and everyone will be waiting for the election."
Papandreou and Samaras -- who were once U.S. college room
mates -- had to bury their deep differences and personal
animosity, as Greece is deep in economic, political and social
crisis, its future in the euro zone is in question, and their
reputations among ordinary Greeks are at rock bottom.
"The two leaders had no other choice. If elections were held
now, nobody would turn out to vote for them," said Elias
Nikolakopoulos, political science professor at Athens
University.
Many Greeks, who have suffered pay and pension cuts and
massive job losses in the past two years, remained distrustful
about politicians of all colours.
"Elections won't solve any of our problems now. These
parties don't represent us anymore," said Michalis Skevofylakas,
47, a teacher.
Papandreou and Samaras are due to discuss on Monday morning
who will be the new prime minister. Greek media tipped Lucas
Papademos, a former deputy president of the European Central
Bank, as a possible candidate.
President Papoulias, who led the talks that produced
Sunday's deal, will summon the head of all leading parties for
more negotiations at 1800 GMT on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Rene Maltezou and Dina Kyriakidou;
Writing by David Stamp)