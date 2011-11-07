* Coalition negotiations seem to lose momentum
* Ex-ECB man remains frontrunner for PM's job
* Conservatives do not want cabinet posts - source
* Impatience grows in Brussels
By Lefteris Papadimas and Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, Nov 8 Greek party leaders are struggling
to agree on a new prime minister, despite EU demands that the
political class commit itself fast to the nation's financial
salvation and end the chaos threatening the entire euro project.
Monday came and went without any accord on who will lead a
new national unity coalition, despite plenty of talk that a
former vice president of the European Central Bank, Lucas
Papademos, would get the job.
The cabinet was due to hold an emergency session on Tuesday
and officials said negotiations were under way on the "100-day
coalition" which must win parliamentary approval for a euro zone
bailout and save the country from bankruptcy.
But after an early burst of compromise as the EU turned the
screws on both sides, the drive by the socialist and
conservative parties to create a government which will rule only
until February appeared to be losing momentum.
Frustration was apparent in Brussels where officials said
the new government had to show it was serious about implementing
promises Athens has made to its EU and IMF lenders in return for
the 130 billion-euro bailout.
"It is essential that the entire political class is now
restoring the confidence that had been lost in the Greek
commitment to the EU/IMF programme," said EU Economic and
Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn.
Prime Minister George Papandreou provoked chaos last week by
calling a referendum on the bailout, a vote which would probably
have rejected the package due to its demands for austerity.
Papandreou backed down, but was forced into agreeing to make way
for the unity coalition.
BROKEN PROMISES
Weary of past broken promises from Athens, Rehn said the
coalition must "express a clear commitment on paper, in writing,
to the EU/IMF programme".
The stakes could not be higher. Greece faces bankruptcy in
December when big debt repayments are due, unless it can get
hold of more emergency funding soon. For the euro zone, it is a
question of credibility with international financial markets.
For two years it has laboured to solve the problems of
Greece, a very small part of the bloc's economy, leading to
doubts about how it would manage if the debt crisis engulfed the
far bigger Italian or Spanish economies.
What is now a regional crisis could hit the global economy
if it goes unchecked, and the United States weighed in with a
demand that Greece live up to its responsibilities. "We urge the
government to move as quickly as possible to fulfill the
commitments," said White House press secretary Jay Carney.
Greek party officials were tight-lipped about why the naming
of the new prime minister, which had been expected on Monday,
had not happened yet.
Papademos remained a frontrunner for prime minister. An aide
said the Greek economist, who left the ECB last year, had
arrived in Athens on Monday from the United States where he is a
Harvard academic.
Papandreou has been in touch with Papademos, a senior
government official told reporters.
Papademos oversaw the nation's adoption of the euro in 2002
as Bank of Greece governor before moving to the ECB, and is a
well-known figure in European capitals.
Some Greek media speculated that he was setting tough
conditions, demanding greater powers than Papandreou or
conservative leader Antonis Samaras were prepared to give.
A source at the New Democracy party which Samaras leads said
it would support the new government but wanted no cabinet posts.
Current Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos, a member of
the PASOK socialist party, could stay in his post for the sake
of continuity at a time of crisis, said the source, giving the
first indication of who would occupy any of the cabinet posts.
New Democracy would back the 2012 budget and a bond swap
plan contained in the bailout package, under which the value of
banks' holdings of Greek government debt will be halved.
However, PASOK had to hand certain major ministries --
including any involved in running next February's elections --
such as justice, the interior and even defence to non-party
technocrats, he said.
Some Greek media said such demands were a sticking point,
with PASOK unwilling to let New Democracy duck out of a
government which must take unpopular decisions to tackle a huge
budget deficit and make the economy more competitive.
Greeks have suffered immensely in the two years that
Papandreou has run the country. International lenders have
demanded wave after wave of pay and pension cuts, plus tax
increases and job losses in return for emergency aid. This has
helped to keep Greece in four successive years of recession.
The Communist PAME labour group will hold a rally in Athens
on Nov. 10 to oppose a new government which it said "has the
task to save the monopolies and crush the popular movement".
"They want to vote through the new bailout ... which will
leave Greek people with their hands tied for many years."
(Additional reporting by Dina Kyriakidou and George
Georgiopoulos, Reuters Brusssels bureau; Writing by David Stamp;
Editing by Andrew Roche)