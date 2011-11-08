* Coalition negotiations struggle after strong start
* Europe is running dry on credibility - Sweden
* Former ECB man is front-runner for PM's job
* Conservatives do not want cabinet posts - source
(Adds Swedish minister, pensioner quote)
By Lefteris Papadimas and Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, Nov 8 Greek party leaders struggled on
Tuesday to agree on a new prime minister, with the rest of the
nation and the EU clamouring for a deal on a unity coalition now
to save the country's finances and end the chaos threatening the
euro.
After early signs that agreement on a new national unity
coalition could be reached quickly, the drive by the socialist
and conservative parties to create a government that will rule
only until February appeared to be losing momentum.
So far they have agreed that a "100 day" coalition should be
set up to push a 130 billion euro ($180 billion) bailout for
Greece through parliament and that elections should be held in
February.
But after days of wrangling, no one knows who even will lead
this government.
"A national unity government, right now," Ethnos daily said
on its front page. "The country and the society cannot endure
this anymore."
European Union politicians expressed their alarm in Brussels
about how debt crises in Greece and Italy are shaking
international confidence.
"Europe is running dry on credibility and a solution to a
high debt crisis must be lower debt. The responsibility for that
falls with the country with high debt and that is obviously
Greece and Italy," Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg said.
Greece has repeatedly made promises to deal with its huge
budget deficit and debt, only to break them later, leading to
exasperation in Brussels and EU demands that the new government
spell out in writing precisely what it will do.
If Greece pushes through its euro zone bailout, it will
indeed lower its debt but not by exercising budget discipline.
Instead, the bailout envisages a bond swap which will halve the
value of banks' holdings of Greek government debt.
WAITING
The opposition New Democracy party acknowledged the pressure
to name a government leader. "The issue of the Prime Minister
must be resolved immediately ... we are waiting for the
announcements," the state ANA news agency quoted New Democracy
spokesman Yiannis Mihelakis as saying.
Ordinary Greeks also demanded a new government, replacing a
socialist administration which descended into chaos.
"If this government doesn't work out, we are lost," said
Panagiotis Dimitriadis, 80, a public sector pensioner.
Dimitriadis has already had his pension cut as the outgoing
government imposed austerity demanded by Greece's international
lenders, but he is still trying to help out his son and seven
grandchildren.
Prime Minister George Papandreou and New Democracy chief
Antonis Samaras agreed on Sunday that the coalition should be
formed, but little else.
Monday came and went without any accord on who will lead the
coalition, despite a former vice president of the European
Central Bank, Lucas Papademos, emerging as a frontrunner.
"Today is the last chance for the two main parties,"
centre-left daily Ta Nea said in an editorial. "They have to
come up with a government strong enough to take the country out
of the shifting sands of a political impasse that leaves us
defenceless, at the mercy of the crisis. Time is up."
The cabinet will hold an emergency session on Tuesday.
Frustration was also apparent in Brussels where officials
said the new government had to show it was serious about
implementing promises Athens has made to its EU and IMF lenders
in return for the bailout agreed last month.
"It is essential that the entire political class is now
restoring the confidence that had been lost in the Greek
commitment to the EU/IMF programme," said EU Economic and
Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn.
Papandreou caused chaos last week by calling a referendum on
the bailout, a vote which would probably have rejected the
package because of the austerity measures tied to it. Papandreou
backed down, but was forced into agreeing to make way for the
unity coalition.
BROKEN PROMISES
Weary of broken promises from Athens, Rehn said the
coalition must "express a clear commitment on paper, in writing,
to the EU/IMF programme".
The stakes could not be higher. Greece faces bankruptcy in
December when big debt repayments are due, unless it can get
hold of more emergency funding soon. For the euro zone, it is a
question of credibility with international financial markets.
For two years it has laboured to solve the problems of
Greece, a very small part of the bloc's economy, leading to
doubts about how it would manage if the debt crisis engulfed the
far bigger Italian or Spanish economies.
What is now a regional crisis could hit the global economy
if it goes unchecked, and the United States weighed in with a
demand that Greece live up to its responsibilities. "We urge the
government to move as quickly as possible to fulfil the
commitments," said White House press secretary Jay Carney.
Papademos remained a frontrunner for prime minister,
although European Ombudsman Nikiforos Diamandouros, who handles
complaints against EU institutions, and Greece's envoy to the
IMF, Panagiotis Roumeliotis, were also mentioned as potential
candidates.
An aide said the Greek economist, who left the ECB last
year, had arrived in Athens on Monday from the United States
where he is a Harvard academic.
Papandreou has been in touch with Papademos, a senior
government official told reporters.
Papademos oversaw the nation's adoption of the euro in 2002
as Bank of Greece governor before moving to the ECB, and is a
well-known figure in European capitals.
Some Greek media speculated that he was setting tough
conditions, demanding greater powers than Papandreou or
conservative leader Antonis Samaras were prepared to give.
A source at the New Democracy party, which Samaras leads,
said it would support the new government but wanted no cabinet
posts.
Current Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos, a member of
the PASOK socialist party, could stay in his post for the sake
of continuity, said the source, giving the first indication of
who would occupy any of the cabinet posts.
New Democracy would back the 2012 budget and a bond swap
plan contained in the bailout package, under which the value of
banks' holdings of Greek government debt would be halved.
However, PASOK had to hand certain major ministries --
including any involved in running next February's elections --
such as justice, the interior and even defence to non-party
technocrats, he said.
(Additional reporting by Dina Kyriakidou, George Georgiopoulos,
Renee Maltezou, Tatiana Fragou,; Juliane von Reppert-Bismarck
and Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by David Stamp; Editing by Giles
Elgood)