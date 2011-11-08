* Row flares within conservative ranks
* EU demands written undertakings on accepting bailout
* Conservative chief raises objections to EU demand
* Papademos targeted as PM; unclear if he will accept
(Adds quotes on conservative discord)
By Lefteris Papadimas and Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, Nov 8 Greek party leaders laboured on
Tuesday to agree on a new unity coalition led by a former
central banker, with the rest of the nation and the EU
clamouring for an immediate deal to save the country's finances
and end the chaos threatening the euro.
Two days after the left and right of Greek politics agreed
in principle on an interim government, an internal row in the
conservative ranks was hindering a deal to form a coalition led
by former European Central Bank vice President Lucas Papademos.
Conservative leader Antonis Samaras directed his anger at
the EU, which has demanded written assurances that the national
unity government will push Greece's 130 billion-euro bailout
deal through parliament before calling early elections.
But political sources said some lawmakers in the opposition
New Democracy party were accusing Samaras, their leader, of
giving away too much, especially in performing a U-turn to
accept austerity measures in the bailout package.
Greece badly needs the bailout to release emergency funds
before December, when it faces bankruptcy if it cannot meet big
debt repayments. By contrast, the European Union badly needs to
settle the Greek problem fast to persuade markets it can handle
another crisis brewing in the much bigger Italian economy.
The socialists of outgoing Prime Minister George Papandreou
were quick to blame the conservatives for the lack of a deal.
"The problem is now New Democracy," said a socialist
official, requesting anonymity. "There are internal objections
to the party going back on so many of its positions."
INTERNAL DIVISIONS
Samaras had long argued that the spending cuts, tax rises
and job losses imposed by the outgoing socialist government
under orders from the EU and IMF had deepened Greece's crippling
recession, now in its fourth year.
A New Democracy party source refused to accept the party
was the main problem, but acknowledged internal divisions since
Samaras staged his U-turn on the package last week, helping to
open the way for Sunday's agreement in principle.
"Parts of New Democracy are causing trouble. Many party
officials around Samaras don't like the way things are going,"
the source said on condition of anonymity.
These members were urging Samaras to take a hard line with
Brussels over its demand for written undertakings.
European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli
Rehn made the demand, exasperated by Greece's record of making
promises on tackling its huge debt and budget deficit and then
falling short of fulfilling them.
Rehn singled out a decision by Papandreou last week to call
a referendum on the bailout, a vote which might have seen Greeks
reject the package because of the austerity measures tied to it.
Papandreou backed down, but was forced into agreeing to make way
for the unity coalition.
Speaking after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers,
Rehn said Greece had breached confidence with the EU by calling
the referendum. Now Brussels needed undertakings to release even
the next 8 billion-euro instalment of funding for Greece under
its original bailout package, pulled together last year.
"This confidence needs to be mended," said Rehn. "Finance
ministers of the euro area expect that there is ... a written
commitment, a written confirmation of the commitment of a
broad-based government of national unity."
A government source said the EU wanted Samaras to sign,
along with the new prime minister, finance minister, central
bank governor and outgoing Prime Minister George Papandreou.
Rehn drew a tart response from Samaras, under pressure from
his own members.
Samaras hinted in a statement that he might not give any
written assurances because his spoken word was enough. "It's a
matter of national dignity ... I don't allow anybody to doubt my
statements," he said.
EURO ENTRY
Earlier, optimism had prevailed and a socialist party source
insisted progress was being on the coalition.
Papandreou told his cabinet he hoped to have the name of a
new prime minister by Tuesday night, a government source said.
"Negotiations are being finalised with Papademos as PM," a
party source, with knowledge of the talks, told Reuters. "They
are going through the final details."
There was no word on whether Papademos, an economist who is
well known in European capitals, would accept the job.
As national central bank governor, Papademos oversaw
Greece's entry into the euro zone in 2002. Its current chaos has
cast doubt over whether that membership will continue.
Greek media screamed for action. "A national unity
government, right now," Ethnos daily said on its front page.
"The country and society cannot endure this any more."
European Union politicians expressed their alarm in Brussels
about how the debt crises in Greece and Italy are shaking
international confidence.
"Europe is running dry on credibility and a solution to a
high debt crisis must be lower debt. The responsibility for that
falls with the country with high debt and that is obviously
Greece and Italy," Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg said.
If Greece pushes through its euro zone bailout, it will
indeed lower its debt but not only by exercising budget
discipline: the bailout envisages a bond swap which will halve
the value of banks' holdings of Greek government debt.
"If this government doesn't work out, we are lost," said
Panagiotis Dimitriadis, 80, a public sector pensioner.
(Additional reporting by Dina Kyriakidou, Renee Maltezou and
Karolina Tagaris; Juliane von Reppert-Bismarck in Brussels; Paul
Taylor in Paris; Writing by David Stamp; Editing by Andrew
Roche)