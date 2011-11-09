* Coalition negotiations far from over
* Parties looking beyond Papademos for new PM
By Harry Papachristou and Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, Nov 9 A plan for former European Central
Bank vice-president Lucas Papademos to lead a Greek government
of national unity has run into trouble, party sources said on
Wednesday, prolonging political hiatus as the country heads
towards bankruptcy.
With the Greek population and the European Union clamouring
for a coalition now, a government source said it would be
announced later on Wednesday -- but signalled that negotiations
were far from over.
In the past two days government sources have made a number
of optimistic predictions about forming the government, which
must secure a 130-billion-euro ($180-billion) bailout from the
euro zone, only for no deal to materialise.
The socialist and conservative parties had wanted Papademos,
a Greek economist well known in European capitals, to head the
new government, aiming to re-establish an international
credibility that the politicians lost long ago.
But sources in both parties said this was now in doubt and
the two sides were looking at other options.
"The Papademos candidacy has hit problems that have to do
with both parties," one of the sources told Reuters on condition
of anonymity.
UNACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS
Some Greek media reported that Papademos was setting
conditions that the parties would not accept, and others that
there were objections from Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos,
because Papademos wanted to change the government's economic
team.
Greek media have mentioned parliamentary speaker Filippos
Petsalnikos and socialist lawmaker Apostolos Kaklamanis as
alternative premiers, but both have denied the reports that they
had been picked.
Earlier, the government source said outgoing Prime Minister
George Papandreou would meet the Greek president at 1000 GMT on
Wednesday, and the coalition would be announced the same day.
However, he also said negotiations would continue,
signalling that the elusive deal on a government which is due to
rule until early elections in February, had yet to be struck.
The stakes could not be higher. Greece must have a new
coalition to secure the bailout, negotiate the release of
emergency funds from the EU and IMF to avoid bankruptcy when big
debt repayments come due next month, and safeguard its place in
the euro zone.
On the other hand, the European Union needs to put out the
fire in Greece to prove to international financial markets that
it can tackle another blaze in Italy, a far bigger economy also
heading for economic and political crisis.
To Vima news website expressed the exasperation felt by
Greeks with all their political leaders, especially Papandreou
and conservative opposition leader Antonis Samaras.
The website evoked a national fear that Greece might lose
its euro zone membership, and be cast adrift to survive alone
with its old currency.
"Despite its huge defeat, our political system won't get
serious at the time when the country is threatened with complete
collapse, wavering between the euro and the drachma.
"Mr Papandreou and Mr Samaras agreed on Sunday on a
government to save the country and are now doing whatever they
can to undermine it before it even starts its work," it said.
DOUBLE DISPUTE
Adding to the confusion, conservative leader Samaras became
embroiled in a dispute within his New Democracy party and a
related row with the European Union.
Party political sources said some New Democracy lawmakers
were accusing Samaras of giving away too much, especially when
he agreed to accept austerity measures in the bailout package.
Samaras had long argued that the spending cuts, tax rises
and job losses imposed by the outgoing socialist government
under orders from the EU and IMF had deepened Greece's crippling
recession, now in its fourth year.
A New Democracy party source refused to accept the party was
the main problem, but acknowledged internal divisions since
Samaras staged his U-turn on the package last week, helping to
open the way for Sunday's agreement in principle.
"Parts of New Democracy are causing trouble. Many party
officials around Samaras don't like the way things are going,"
the source said on condition of anonymity.
Under pressure from party dissidents, Samaras attacked the
EU for demanding written undertakings from Greece that it would
stand by its promises to implement the bailout package which
euro zone leaders agreed last month.
European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli
Rehn made the demand, exasperated by Greece's record of making
promises on tackling its huge debt and budget deficit and then
falling short of fulfilling them.
Rehn singled out a decision by Papandreou last week to call
a referendum on the bailout, a vote which might have seen Greeks
reject the package because of the austerity measures tied to it.
Papandreou backed down, but was forced into agreeing to make way
for the unity coalition.
BROKEN CONFIDENCE
Speaking in Brussels, Rehn said Greece had breached
confidence with the EU by calling the referendum. Now Brussels
needed undertakings to release even the next 8-billion-euro
instalment of funding for Greece under its original bailout
package, pulled together last year.
"This confidence needs to be mended," said Rehn. "Finance
ministers of the euro area expect that there is ... a written
commitment, a written confirmation of the commitment of a
broad-based government of national unity."
A government source said the EU wanted Samaras to sign,
along with the new prime minister, finance minister, central
bank governor and outgoing Prime Minister George Papandreou.
The New Democracy response was blunt. Samaras hinted in a
statement he might give no written assurances because his spoken
word was enough. "It's a matter of national dignity ... I don't
allow anybody to doubt my statements," he said.
(Additional reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by David
Stamp; Editing by Louise Ireland)