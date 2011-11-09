* Papandreou fails to name successor as premier
* Deal for speaker to become PM collapses
* Lawmakers revive plan to recruit ex-ECB official
* Greeks demand euro cash, fearing return of drachma
(Adds Papandreou, analyst quotes, banking problems)
By Dina Kyriakidou and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, Nov 9 A deal on forming a Greek national
unity government collapsed on Wednesday as the country headed
towards an economic abyss, hours after outgoing Prime Minister
George Papandreou said he was handing over to a coalition that
does not exist.
In a day that was bizarre and chaotic even by Greek
political standards, Papandreou wished his successor well and
headed off to meet the president -- only for it to emerge that
there was no successor due to feuding in the political parties.
Earlier, party sources said senior members of the socialist
and conservative camps had settled on the speaker of parliament,
veteran socialist Filippos Petsalnikos, barring last-minute
snags.
But snags did indeed emerge, with large sections of
Papandreou's PASOK party and the conservative New Democracy
refusing to back Petsalnikos after a three-day hunt for someone
to lead the coalition until early elections in February.
One analyst said the Greek democracy was going through its
worst moment since a military dictatorship was overthrown 37
years ago, and only now would serious negotiations begin.
"I believe the prime minister's responsibility is huge,
relations between the political parties and society are so tense
that I believe elections and big political changes are
inevitable," said Costas Panagopoulos, head of pollsters Alco.
"I feel that the substantial discussion has just started and
all these days we have been witnesses to a farcical comedy."
Greeks and the nation's international lenders have watched
in growing horror for three days as party leaders feuded over a
shrinking list of credible candidates to lead the national unity
coalition after Papandreou's government imploded.
Greece will run out of money next month unless the new
government agrees emergency funding with the European Union and
International Monetary Fund, Greece's last remaining lenders,
including a 130 billion euro bailout.
BRING BACK PAPADEMOS
Some lawmakers said the parties would have to return to an
earlier plan -- apparently stalled -- of recruiting Lucas
Papademos, a former vice-president of the European Central Bank,
to head the new government as a technocrat and give it the
credibility that politicians lost long ago.
"The only solution is Papademos. If he accepts by tomorrow
morning we will be able to form a strong government that will
pull the country out of the crisis," Socialist lawmaker Spyros
Vougias told Reuters.
Papandreou and New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras began
talks with President Karolos Papoulias on a new coalition to
save Greece from bankruptcy. But before leaders of smaller
parties could join them to seal the coalition, the talks were
abruptly halted.
The president's office said a meeting of party leaders would
be held at 0800 GMT on Thursday, although in the current chaotic
atmosphere political talks are often delayed or fail to happen
at all.
Party sources said some lawmakers saw Petsalnikos as a pawn
of Papandreou, and attacked him for supporting the prime
minister's failed plan to call a referendum on the bailout,
which brought his socialist government to its knees.
"We wanted a strong a man who could handle all the economic
issues," a socialist lawmaker said on condition of anonymity.
"This candidacy is so close to Papandreou's policies, it does
not signal the change the Greek people wanted."
Greece must have a new coalition to secure the bailout,
negotiate the release of emergency funds from the EU and IMF to
avoid bankruptcy when big debt repayments come due in December
and safeguard its place in the euro zone.
For its part, the European Union needs to put out the fire
in Greece to prove to international financial markets that it
can tackle another blaze in Italy, a far bigger economy also in
economic and political crisis.
In an emotional television address, supposed to be his last
to the nation as premier, Papandreou also said a new government
would win approval for the bailout and secure Greece's
membership of the euro zone.
"I am proud that, despite the difficulties, we avoided
bankruptcy and ensured the country stayed on its feet," he said.
"I want to wish the new prime minister success, I will support
the new effort with all my strength.
"Today, despite our differences -- political and social
differences do exist -- we have put aside our fruitless conflict
and disagreement," Papandreou said shortly before the deal on
Petsalnikos unravelled.
With Greeks and the European Union clamouring for an end to
the game of political cat-and-mouse, the central bank governor
earlier made a rare intervention to say a new coalition was
imperative for securing the euro zone bailout.
"The uncertainty is hurting the economy and the banking
system," Bank of Greece governor George Provopoulos told
Reuters. "There must be a strong government that will work hard
to ensure the country's future in the euro zone."
GREEKS WANT EUROS -- IN CASH
Greeks have pulled their savings from banks over the past
week because of the deepening political crisis and fear of an
exit from the euro, banking sources said.
They withdrew as much as 5 billion euros -- nearly 3 percent
of total deposits -- after Papandreou's shock call last week for
a referendum on the euro zone bailout, said one banker, who
declined to be named.
"Many people withdrew their money from banks on Thursday and
Friday and money couriers had a hard time supplying banks with
cash to satisfy the emergency demand," said another banking
source, who also requested anonymity.
Papandreou provoked uproar with the plan, due to the
likelihood voters would have rejected the package, pushing
Greece into bankruptcy and casting doubt on its future in the
euro. Under intense pressure from home and abroad, he backed
down but was forced to make way for the unity coalition.
Many wealthy Greeks moved their money into foreign banks
last year as the crisis deepened. Now other people are demanding
sometimes large amounts in euro banknotes, fearing that any bank
savings might be converted into devalued new drachma if Greece
is forced to revert to its old national currency.
"We got to the point where customers ordered amounts of up
to 600,000 to 700,000 euros in cash to take home --
unbelievable," the first banker said.
(Additional reporting by Harry Papachristou, Renee Maltezou,
George Georgiopoulos; and Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by David
Stamp; Editing by Jon Hemming)