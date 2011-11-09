* Deal for speaker to become PM collapses
Nov 9 A deal on forming a Greek national unity
government collapsed as the country headed towards an economic
abyss and revived early on Thursday the chances of former
European Central Bank vice president Lucas Papademos heading the
coalition.
Prime Minister George Papandreou said he was handing over to
a coalition that does not exist and then failed to install an
old-style politician and personal ally as premier.
On a day that was bizarre and chaotic even by Greek
political standards, Papandreou wished his successor well and
headed off to meet the president -- only for it to emerge that
there was no successor due to feuding in the political parties.
Papademos, whose candidacy had seemed doomed, insisted that
both the socialist and conservative parties sign written
undertakings to support Greece's 130 billion euro bailout, as
demanded by the European Union, a government source said.
The outgoing prime minister had agreed to the terms laid
down by Papademos, who as Bank of Greece governor oversaw the
country's adoption of the euro in 2002, the source added.
Papademos made his demands for both major parties to back
the bailout package, which includes austerity measures that are
likely to prove highly unpopular, amid warnings that Europe is
running out of patience with Greece and may cut a financial
lifeline that the party leaders seem to take for granted.
Stefanos Manos, a former finance minister, said the
behaviour of Papandreou and conservative leader Antonis Samaras
was undermining Greece's future in the euro and risking a
possible return to the national currency.
"The Europeans are sick of us. Papandreou and Samaras don't
realise they will stop giving us money and we will return to the
drachma," said Manos. "They are going to destroy us. These
problems demand decision-making. They can't decide on anything
and they are fighting like cat and dog."
Greeks and the nation's international lenders have watched
in growing horror for three days as party leaders feuded over a
shrinking list of credible candidates to lead the national unity
coalition after Papandreou's government imploded.
Greece will run out of money next month unless the new
government agrees emergency funding with the European Union and
International Monetary Fund, Greece's last remaining lenders.
LAST MINUTE SNAGS
Earlier, party sources said senior members of the socialist
and conservative camps had settled on the speaker of parliament,
veteran socialist Filippos Petsalnikos, as the new prime
minister -- barring last-minute snags.
Papandreou then gave an emotional television address,
supposed to be his last to the nation as premier, saying this
deal had saved country's membership of the euro zone.
"I am proud that, despite the difficulties, we avoided
bankruptcy and ensured the country stayed on its feet," he said.
"I want to wish the new prime minister success, I will support
the new effort with all my strength.
"Today, despite our differences -- political and social
differences do exist -- we have put aside our fruitless conflict
and disagreement," Papandreou said.
Papandreou and Samaras then began talks with President
Karolos Papoulias on the new coalition. However, before leaders
of smaller parties could join them to seal the coalition, the
meeting was abruptly halted.
But snags had indeed emerged, with large sections of
Papandreou's PASOK party and the conservative New Democracy
refusing to back Petsalnikos.
Party sources said some lawmakers saw him as a pawn of
Papandreou. "We wanted a strong a man who could handle all the
economic issues," a socialist lawmaker said. "This candidacy is
so close to Papandreou's policies, it does not signal the change
the Greek people wanted."
The president's office said a meeting of party leaders would
be held at 0800 GMT on Thursday, although in the current chaotic
atmosphere political talks are often delayed or fail to happen
at all.
One of the few things that the parties agreed was that
early elections be held on Feb. 19. However, the government
sources said that Papademos had also stipulated that the
coalition's life could extend beyond that date if necessary.
The next government has much to do. As well as winning
parliamentary approval for the bailout, it has to pass the 2012
budget and secure the latest 8 billion euro installment of
Greece's original rescue that was pulled together last year, to
avoid bankruptcy when big debt repayments come due in December.
For its part, the European Union needs to put out the fire
in Greece to prove to international financial markets that it
can tackle another blaze in Italy, a far bigger economy also in
economic and political crisis.
Some lawmakers backed a return to the earlier plan, which
had appeared stalled, of recruiting Papademos to give the new
government the credibility that politicians lost long ago.
"The only solution is Papademos. If he accepts by tomorrow
morning we will be able to form a strong government that will
pull the country out of the crisis," socialist lawmaker Spyros
Vougias told Reuters.
Papandreou discussed a Papademos candidacy late on Wednesday
with Samaras, and urged the conservative leader to contact the
former ECB policymaker, a government official said.
GREEKS WANT EUROS -- IN CASH
Bank of Greece governor George Provopoulos made a rare
intervention in Greek politics on Wednesday.
"The uncertainty is hurting the economy and the banking
system," Provopoulos told Reuters. "There must be a strong
government that will work hard to ensure the country's future in
the euro zone."
Greeks have pulled their savings from banks over the past
week because of the deepening political crisis and fear of an
exit from the euro, banking sources said.
They withdrew as much as 5 billion euros -- nearly 3 percent
of total deposits -- after Papandreou's shock call last week for
a referendum on the euro zone bailout, said one banker, who
declined to be named.
"Many people withdrew their money from banks on Thursday and
Friday and money couriers had a hard time supplying banks with
cash to satisfy the emergency demand," said another banking
source, who also requested anonymity.
Papandreou provoked uproar with the plan, due to the
likelihood voters would have rejected the package, pushing
Greece into bankruptcy and casting doubt on its future in the
euro. Under intense pressure from home and abroad, he backed
down but was forced to make way for the unity coalition.
Many wealthy Greeks moved their money into foreign banks
last year as the crisis deepened. Now other people are demanding
sometimes large amounts in euro banknotes, fearing that any bank
savings might be converted into devalued new drachma if Greece
is forced to revert to its national currency.
"We got to the point where customers ordered amounts of up
to 600,000 to 700,000 euros in cash to take home --
unbelievable," the first banker said.
