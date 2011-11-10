* Fourth day of talks over a new PM
* Greece due to run out of cash in mid-December
* Party leaders start talks with president
ATHENS, Nov 10 Greek political leaders resumed
their search on Thursday for a deal on a new prime minister
after one agreement collapsed, with a former top European
Central Bank official re-emerging as favourite for the post.
Former ECB vice-president Lucas Papademos arrived at the
presidential palace for talks involving outgoing Prime Minister
George Papandreou, opposition leader Antonis Samaras and the
leader of a smaller party.
Greek shares rose on the possibility that Papademos, a
respected figure in European capitals, might take the helm of
the interim government which will rule until early elections.
The stock market general index index was up 3.17
percent, with the country's troubled banks gaining
10.2 percent.
"He's a clear policy thinker. He was never involved in
politics. He knows what needs to be done," said Thanos
Papasavvas, head of currency management at Investec Asset
Management in London.
But in a sign of the daunting problems any new prime
minister will face, the statistics service ELSTAT reported
unemployment jumped to a record high of 18.4 percent in August
-- at the height of the tourism season when the rate
traditionally falls -- from 16.5 percent in July.
Papandreou and the other leaders turned up smiling for a
fourth day of talks on the coalition that must secure financial
aid before Greece runs out of money in a just over a month.
"This is the third time that I've come here over the same
issue. I hope it will be the last," conservative leader Antonis
Samaras told reporters on his way to the meeting.
BRING BACK PAPADEMOS
The collapse late on Wednesday of a deal to install the
parliamentary speaker as prime minister has revived the chances
of Papademos being named for the job.
The stakes are high. As well as winning parliamentary
approval for the bailout, the coalition has to pass the 2012
budget and secure the latest 8 billion euro instalment of
Greece's original rescue that was pulled together last year, to
avoid bankruptcy when big debt repayments come due in December.
Ordinary Greeks are worried that a failure to resolve the
political mess will ultimately push the country to a bleaker
future outside the euro zone.
Papandreou said on Wednesday he was handing over to a
coalition that turned out not to exist due to the deal's
collapse, and then failed to install speaker Filippos
Petsalnikos, an old-style politician and personal ally, as prime
minister.
On a day that was bizarre and chaotic even by Greek
political standards, Papandreou wished his successor well and
headed off to meet the president -- only for it to emerge that
there was no successor due to feuding in the political parties.
"REALLY ANGRY"
Greeks and the nation's international lenders have watched
in growing horror since Monday as party leaders fight over a
shrinking list of credible candidates to lead the national unity
coalition after Papandreou's government imploded.
"The politicians have succeeded in making us really angry,"
conservative daily Kathimerini wrote in an editorial. "The
country is sinking and they are concerned with their party
interests, their personal aspirations and their usual
intrigues."
Greece will run out of money next month unless the new
government agrees emergency funding with the European Union and
International Monetary Fund, Greece's last remaining lenders.
"The country cannot afford to be in a limbo. This pending
issue has to be wrapped up today," centre-left Ta Nea said.
"Politics cannot be a theatrical stage. Especially during a time
of national crisis."
Papademos, who oversaw the country's efforts to enter the
euro zone, has insisted that both the socialist and conservative
parties sign written undertakings to support Greece's 130
billion euro bailout, as demanded by the European Union, a
government source said.
EMOTIONAL ADDRESS
Papandreou gave an emotional television address on
Wednesday, supposed to be his last to the nation as prime
minister, saying the apparent deal on the speaker had saved the
country's membership of the euro zone.
"I am proud that, despite the difficulties, we avoided
bankruptcy and ensured the country stayed on its feet," he said.
"I want to wish the new prime minister success, I will support
the new effort with all my strength.
Papandreou and Samaras then began talks with President
Karolos Papoulias on the new coalition.
However, before leaders of smaller parties could join them
to seal the coalition, the meeting was abruptly halted, with
large sections of Papandreou's PASOK party and the conservative
New Democracy refusing to back Petsalnikos.
For its part, the European Union needs to put out the fire
in Greece to prove to international financial markets that it
can tackle another blaze in Italy, a far bigger economy also in
economic and political crisis.
