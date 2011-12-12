* Talks with bondholders to continue Tuesday - source
* EU, IMF, ECB start inspection visit to Greece
* Meetings aim to flesh out new bailout plan
(Adds quotes, details)
By Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Dec 12 Greece wants to move fast
in bailout talks with the EU, IMF and bankers, Finance Minister
Evangelos Venizelos said on Monday, reaffirming the aim of
clinching a voluntary debt restructuring deal by end-January
before the country heads to elections.
"We will proceed smoothly and with the maximum possible
speed," Venizelos said after separate meetings with the head of
bank lobby IIF, Charles Dallara, and with EU, IMF and ECB
inspectors, on key aspects of a 130 billion euro bailout plan.
Banks represented by the Institute of International Finance
(IIF) agreed in October to write down the notional value of
their Greek bond holdings by 50 percent in exchange for new
paper, as part of the latest rescue plan for the country whose
chaotic finances lay at the origin of the euro zone debt crisis.
The writedown will help to reduce Greece's debt ratio to
120 percent of GDP by 2020 from over 160 percent this year. But
main elements of the plan such as the coupon and discount rate,
which determine the cost for banks, are still being discussed.
Some progress was made on Monday, a banking source involved
in the talks told Reuters, with discussions revolving around a
lower coupon rate for the Greek government and smaller losses
for investors.
"Some common ground is forming in principle on finding a
structure that will boost the quality of the new bonds -- for
the final NPV (net present value) loss to be smaller, and for
the state to not have to pay a high coupon, but there is still a
way to go," the source said.
NPV is a measure of the current worth of the bonds' future
cash flows.
NO ROOM FOR DISTRACTION
The talks with bankers will continue on Tuesday, while the
meetings with the EU, IMF and ECB officials -- dubbed the troika
-- are scheduled to wrap up by the end of the week before
resuming in January.
"The talks are critical and difficult. The country is being
asked to take important and crucial decision and there is no
room for us to be distracted," Venizelos said, warning that the
caretaker coalition government, put in place at the end of
November to stem a deep political crisis, needed to stay in
place until the new bailout was agreed on.
General elections have been pencilled in for Feb.19, just a
few weeks after the end-January date by which the country hopes
to wrap up talks.
"The country cannot afford to be dragged into a pre-election
period while we still need to wrap up these procedures,"
Venizelos told a news conference.
He also said Athens was days away from a deal with
Switzerland to curb tax evasion. A Swiss government official
clarified that the deal would simply be about opening formal
negotiations.
Venizelos -- who has been leading talks with both the troika
and banks since the summer -- told the news conference the tough
talks were taking their toll on him.
"I'm not just tired, I'm exhausted," he said.
(Additional reporting by Katharina Bart; Writing by Ingrid
Melander; Editing by Stephen Nisbet)