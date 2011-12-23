* Greek conservatives signal ready to give Papademos more
time
* Government under pressure to seal bond swap accord
By Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, Dec 23 Greece's conservative New
Democracy party signalled on Friday it would drop its insistence
on holding elections in February, a move that would give Prime
Minister Lucas Papademos more time to pass reforms and secure a
vital debt restructuring deal.
Political deadlock over the timing of an election
tentatively scheduled for Feb. 19 has up to now complicated
efforts to reach an accord on a 130 billion euro bailout plan
that includes a crucial bond swap arrangement with private
sector creditors.
In a statement after a meeting between Papademos and New
Democracy leader Antonis Samaras, a party spokesman made no
reference to an election date but said the government should be
allowed to complete its reform commitments.
"It is clear that what has been agreed between political
leaders still stands, which means the completion of the
government's task and mainly the bond swap (PSI) and the new
economic programme that will safeguard Greece's debt viability,"
said New Democracy spokesman Yannis Michelakis.
Papademos, a former central banker appointed to secure the
bailout agreement, is racing to complete tax, pension and
justice reforms.
Under Greece's electoral laws, parliament would need to be
dissolved in mid January for elections to take place as agreed a
month later. That would leave lawmakers returning from a
Christmas recess on Jan. 10 just a few days to pass pending
bills and agree on the bailout.
The Socialists and the far right LAOS party, both in the
coalition government, have said Papademos should be given more
time and he himself has repeatedly said that he would not be
tied to the February date.
"We have to let Papademos govern," LAOS leader George
Karatzaferis told reporters. "February is a good month for
carnival but not for elections."
New Democracy, another coalition partner which holds a
strong lead in the opinion polls, had insisted on sticking to
the February date agreed before Papademos was appointed to
succeed Socialist George Papandreou in November.
DISAGREEMENTS
Banks and investment funds have been negotiating with the
government for weeks over the terms of a deal under which they
would accept a nominal 50 percent discount on their holdings of
Greek bonds in return for a mix of cash and new bonds.
The arrangement is intended to cut Greece's debt by 100
billion euros, allowing it to bring its debt from 160 percent of
gross domestic product to a still huge but more manageable 120
percent by 2020.
The so-called Private Sector Involvement (PSI) forms a
central element of the overall bailout package, which Greece
urgently needs to stave off a bankruptcy that could destabilise
the entire euro zone.
Talks over PSI have been held up by disagreements over the
real cost that investors will be forced to bear, through factors
such as the coupon and maturity of the new bonds and on their
status as creditors in the event of a default.
Deputy Finance Minister Yannis Mourmouras told the Imerisia
daily newspaper there was still serious disagreement over
several central issues, including the coupon to be attached to
the new bonds and recapitalisation of the banking system.
The looming election has put a tight squeeze on the
government, which faces not only the PSI negotiations but also
the wider reforms demanded by the "troika" made up of the EU,
the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
"We have an indicative date but it is obvious it will be
adjusted, if necessary for the government to complete its task,"
Kapsis said.
Troika inspectors are due to return to Athens on Jan. 15-20,
to check on the progress on reforms and austerity measures.
