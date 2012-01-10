* Debt swap talks progress, no deal yet

* IIF's chief Dallara expected in Athens

* Creditors await official response on proposal (Adds quote, details)

By George Georgiopoulos

ATHENS, Jan 10 Talks on a bond swap between Greece and private creditors to halve its debt load are nearing a deal with banks asking for enhanced return if the economy does well, banking and official sources said on Tuesday as pressure builds for an agreement.

Greece is racing to conclude a deal and secure continued funding by its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), without which it faces a default in March, when 14.5 billion euros of its bonds mature.

"What is being transmitted by all sides is that we may be heading for a solution fast," a source close to the talks told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that the official sector would meet on Thursday on a common position.

Pressing for an early deal to avert a potential default, Germany and France warned Athens on Monday not to expect more bailout funds until an agreement is clinched with creditor banks on the bond swap.

After tense talks, banks have put forth a proposal that is in line with the framework agreed at a euro zone leaders summit in October.

Under the so-called "private sector involvement" (PSI), private creditors are to voluntarily accept a nominal 50 percent discount on their Greek bond holdings in return for a mix of cash and new bonds.

"The hard fact is the 50 percent forgiveness on the debt. A proposal has been put forth and it's now up to the government and its partners (EU/IMF)," a second source close to the talks told Reuters.

Under the proposal, banks are open to a 50 percent loss on the nominal value of the bonds they hold and swapping them for new ones at 35 percent of their face value and an average coupon of about 5 percent along with a cash payment amounting to 15 percent of the old bonds' face value.

Bankers say the swap could result in a bigger so-called net present value (NPV) loss creditors will have to digest, which will be determined by the coupon, the discount rate and the maturity of the new paper, likely to be 30 years.

The NPV loss could be 60 to 65 percent under the proposal, they say.

The creditors' proposal includes a sweetener which would allow for a bigger return on the new bonds if the economy outperforms a set growth rate in the future, a term which may soften the NPV loss, sources close to the talks said.

"The private sector has put forth the range of proposals that are palatable. It is up to the official sector to move," another source said.

The proposal also asks that the new bonds issued in exchange for existing paper should come with so-called "pari passu" status, meaning holders would have priority in claiming assets in ase of default, similar creditor seniority with EFSF loans.

With 206 billion euros in outstanding Greek bonds held by the private sector, the swap plan will result in 30 billion in cash and about 70 billion in new bonds, assuming full take up.

Europe is increasingly likely to force investors to take a cut on their Greek bondholdings if they do not voluntarily sign up to the deal.

Athens could change its laws, which for the largest part do not contain so-called Collective Action Clauses (CAC) to squeeze out minorities This would make the terms of any untendered bonds the same as those of the new ones if a majority votes in favour of the exchange.

"If 50 or 60 percent will take part, we would be very happy. There will be many bilateral talks in the next weeks to convince banks, insurers and hedge funds," a banking source involved in the talks said.

"CACs have not been part of the negotiations yet but may be needed," another source said.

Earlier on Tuesday Deputy Finance Minister Filippos Sachinidis said talks had reached a satisfactory point but a deal had not yet been reached, echoing comments by EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn that talks were nearing an agreement.

"We want a voluntary agreement in which the private sector will participate and which will ensure the sustainability of Greek debt," Sachinidis told Real News radio.

In a further sign that talks may be in the final stretch, the head of the Institute for International Finance (IIF) which is representing banks is expected in Athens this week for meetings with top officials.

"I can confirm that Mr. Dallara will be in Athens later this week to continue discussions and that it is important to build on the progress so far to move the negotiations for a voluntary agreement forward as rapidly as possible," said an IIF spokesman. (Additional reporting by Steve Slater in London and Philipp Halstrick in Frankfurt; editing by Ron Askew)